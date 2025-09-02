Granville library hosts Sept. 9 art workshop

The Putnam County Public Library District invites the community to “Autumn Leaf Creations,” a hands-on art workshop at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9 at the Granville Branch. (Shaw Local News Network)

This program celebrates the vibrant colors of autumn through art. Participants will explore the beauty of the season while combining oil pastels and watercolor paints to create a one-of-a-kind leaf masterpiece.

No prior art experience is required; bring your creativity and enthusiasm. All materials will be provided.

For more information, call 815-339-2038. The library is at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.