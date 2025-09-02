Shaw Local

Granville library hosts Sept. 9 art workshop

By Tom Collins

The Putnam County Public Library District invites the community to “Autumn Leaf Creations,” a hands-on art workshop at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, at the Granville Branch.

This program celebrates the vibrant colors of autumn through art. Participants will explore the beauty of the season while combining oil pastels and watercolor paints to create a one-of-a-kind leaf masterpiece.

No prior art experience is required; bring your creativity and enthusiasm. All materials will be provided.

For more information, call 815-339-2038. The library is at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.

