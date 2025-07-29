Putnam County Library to host virtual tour of Central Illinois with John Kokoris

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a virtual presentation with Illinois traveler John Kokoris at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 via Zoom.

Join Kokoris as he takes you on a virtual journey through Central Illinois — home to charming towns, scenic landscapes, and the historic paths once traveled by Abraham Lincoln. Discover the region’s unique blend of natural beauty and rich heritage and uncover hidden gems that are perfect for your next weekend getaway or a visit to the Illinois State Fair.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a local explorer, or just looking for travel inspiration, this presentation will offer practical tips, memorable stories, and must-see destinations from one of Illinois’s most passionate travelers.