McCombie seeks nominations for women who have ‘gone above and beyond’ to help solve community problems

SAVANNA — House Minority Leader Tony McCombie is asking for nominations from around the 89th legislative district for women who have gone above and beyond in the community to solve a problem, help those in need, or have volunteered their services to a community organization.

From the nominations, two women will be chosen and invited to Springfield for a special women’s recognition event on April 18 where they will be among other remarkable women leaders from across Illinois to celebrate their accomplishments.

“It’s national women’s history month and to honor that, I am going to recognize exceptional women in our community who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in our state,” said McCombie. “I know we have an amazing network of women who are working hard every day to make positive change; the goal of this event is to not only recognize that, but celebrate it.”

Nomination submissions can be sent via email to Rep. McCombie’s District Office: McCombie@ilhousegop.org. The email should include the following: your name, relation to the person you’re nominating, the nominees name and contact info (phone and email), and a brief description of why you’re nominating them.

Please use subject line: Women’s Recognition Event. Nominations are due by April 1.

For additional information, contact McCombie’s district office at 815-291-8989.