Lanark First Brethren and friends help repair truck for Fellowship of Christian Farmers International

LANARK — Members and friends of the Lanark First Brethren Church gathered recently at William and Michelle Iske’s farm in rural Lanark to provide practical assistance to the Fellowship of Christian Farmers International (FCFI).

The international ministry provides disaster recovery services to farmers and ranchers across the nation and uses a flatbed truck that needed some minor repairs and upgrades. The Lanark team made engine repairs, replaced mud flaps, addressed a rear differential leak, installed a new winch, reworked the existing tool boxes and added much needed additional tool boxes.

The important repairs and upgrades will enable the ministry to serve fellow farmers in need.

Fellowship of Christian Farmers International is a non-denominational non-profit organization dedicated to build, maintain, and strengthen faith in God for the farmer, rancher, their families, and rural communities through presenting Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, said Pastor Tim Swigart of Lanark First Brethren.

“We’re a farm community,” said Swigart. “It just makes sense to help other farm communities in their time of need. FCFI has been doing just that. Last year, members from Lanark First Brethren saw the ministry’s work firsthand as they volunteered to help the ministry provide assistance to farm families in Kentucky following last year’s devastating tornadoes. Members cleared debris, rebuilt fences, and shared God’s love with those affected by the storm. First Brethren stands ready to provide additional support as needed and invites you to check out FCFI and the important work they do.”

FCFI s currently made up of about 4,000 members who actively support the ministry through prayer and financial giving. Nearly 15,000 members are on the organization’s roll. More information on the organization can be found on their website: www.fcfi.org.