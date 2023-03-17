March 17, 2023
History of the ukulele offered March 25 in Savanna

John Lindhorst (Photo supplied by Savanna Museum & Cultural Center)

SAVANNA The Savanna Museum & Cultural Center will present “100 Years of Smiles – the History of the Ukulele Music” on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be performed by Join John Lindhorst of the oregonmusicgarage.com. Lindhorst will share his love of the instrument and plays 5-6 styles of ukulele.

The usual cabaret seating arrangement will be provided, along with light refreshments and a variety of beverages.

A donation of $10 would be greatly appreciated to help continue monthly event programs at the center, located at 406 Main Street in Savanna.

