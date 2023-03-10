Eagle Nature Foundation offers Spring Bird Seed Sale

APPLE RIVER — The Eagle Nature Foundation is hosting its fundraising Spring Bird Seed Sale on Saturday, April 15.

ENF will offer 20 different varieties of bird seed and two varieties of cat food available for pickup on that day, said Terrence N. Ingram, president of the foundation.

“Anyone interested in helping ENF and at the same time getting their summer’s supply of bird seed should contact ENF’s office for a complete list of the varieties and an order form for this bird seed and cat food,” said Ingram in a press release. “Any and all purchases help ENF raise needed funds for its efforts to monitor the bald eagle population and educate the public about the importance of saving all endangered species.”

All seed must be ordered and paid for in advance of April 8. On April 15 any bird seed or cat food that has been ordered, will be available for pickup at 8384 North Broadway, 1/2 mile South of Apple River, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“If this date is impossible, then when you order your seeds or cat food, let ENF know when you will be able to pick them up as soon after that date as possible,” Ingram said.

For a complete list of foods available, call 815-594-2306, or write to: Eagle Nature Foundation, 300 East Hickory Street, Apple River, IL 61001.