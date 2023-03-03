Sorenson announces federal grant opportunities available to local law enforcement agencies

WASHINGTON D.C. – Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) have announced four federal grant opportunities available to local Illinois law enforcement agencies.

“Our police are facing new challenges and are being asked to do more and more with fewer resources,” said Sorensen. “These critical investments will provide our officers with the tools and training they need to keep communities safe and our local police departments strong.”

The funding will help prevent the sale of hard drugs across the state, expand mental health resources for law enforcement, and better prepare our communities for active shooter scenarios. If you would like to request a letter of support, please contact Congressman Sorensen’s Rock Island office at 309-786-3406.

The following grant opportunities are now open and accepting applications:

COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP)

The 2023 COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program is a competitive grant program that advances public safety by providing funds directly to state law enforcement agencies to investigate illicit activities related to the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine. Up to $16 million is available for this program.

Applications are due by April 25 at 4:59 p.m.

Anti-Heroin Task Force (AHTF) Program

The 2023 Anti-Heroin Task Force program is a competitive grant program that assists state law enforcement agencies in states with high per capita levels of primary treatment admissions for both heroin and other opioids. Up to $35 million is available for this program.

Applications are due by April 25 at 4:59 p.m.

Preparing for Active Shooter Situations (PASS) Program

Preparing for Active Shooter Situations (PASS) funds are used to increase public and law enforcement safety nationwide by training first responders – including law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services (EMS), dispatchers, medical personnel, facility security, emergency management, and any other professionals who may reasonably be key to a successful integrated response – to handle an active shooter or other violent threat. Up to $12 million is available for this solicitation.

Applications are due by April 21 at 4:59 p.m.

Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) Program

The 2023 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act program is a competitive grant program that provides funding to improve the delivery of and access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement through the implementation of peer support, training, family resources, suicide prevention, and other promising practices for wellness programs. The 2023 LEMHWA program will include two open solicitations:

The LEMHWA Implementation Projects solicitation aims to support law enforcement agencies seeking to implement new or enhance existing programs that offer training and/or services for officer mental health, peer mentoring, suicide prevention, stress reduction, and police officer family services. Up to $9.5 million is available for this solicitation.

The LEMHWA National-Level Resources, Training, and Technical Assistance solicitation aims to develop resources such as toolkits and publications; offer training; and help state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies across the country to implement successful mental health and wellness initiatives for officers and their families. Up to $500,000 is available for this solicitation.

Applications are due by April 21, at 4:59 p.m.

Congressman Eric Sorensen is the first openly LGBTQ person elected to represent Illinois at the federal level and is a member of the New Democrat Coalition. He serves on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Prior to serving in Congress, Sorensen was a local meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities for nearly 20 years. His district includes Illinois’ Quad Cities, Rockford, Peoria, and Bloomington-Normal.