Retirement party for Milledgeville police chief is Saturday

MILLEDGEVILLE – A Saturday Jan. 7 “farewell party” will be held for Jim Haag, who retired as Milledgeville police chief after his shift Dec. 30.

The party will be at The Other Bar, starting at 5 p.m.

Haag is a graduate of Mount Carroll High School, Sauk Valley Community College and Northern Illinois University. He served four years in the U.S. Army before returning to Carroll County. He served on the Carroll County 911 Board, the Wysox Library Board, the Carroll County Substance Education Coalition and the Milledgeville Fire Protection District.

Haag worked part time for the Milledgeville Police Department from October 1981 until he became full time in May 1982. He was promoted to police chief in December 1986.

Patrolman Christopher White started serving as police chief on Jan. 1.