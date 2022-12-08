Freeport police arrest man for armed robbery

FREEPORT — A Freeport man appeared in Stephenson County Court on Dec. 8 after being charged with attempting to rob an elderly woman during a Nov. 7 incident.

Issom Brown, 36, is facing aggravated armed robbery, a Class 2 felony, after being taken into custody in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Freeport Police Department provided the following information in a Dec. 8 press release: On Nov. 7, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers of the Freeport Police Department investigated an attempted armed robbery in the 2000 Block of W. Galena. The 81-year-old female victim reported that a Black male approached her demanding money and threatened her life by saying he was armed with a weapon. The victim refused and was able to get away from the suspect, later identified as Issom Brown, who then left the area.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Brown on Nov. 20 and on Nov. 22, he was taken into custody in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was transported to the Stephenson County Jail on Dec. 8, the release said. He appeared in court on Dec. 8 a via video hearing and was appointed a public defender. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Brown is being held at the Stephenson County Jail on $100,000 bond.