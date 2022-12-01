Three Eastland seniors named state scholars

LANARK — Three Eastland High School seniors have been named State Scholars from the 2023 class.

Eastland’s State Scholars include Hudson Groezinger, son of Rich and Amy Groezinger; Emily Janssen, daughter of David and Jamie Janssen; and Kyla LaRue, daughter of Kimberly Summers.

“The Illinois Student Assistance Commission(ISAC), the state agency committed to helping to make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families, bestows this prestigious recognition to top Illinois high school students annually. Selection is based on SAT or ACT and/or class rank at the end of the junior year. ISAC uses a formula combining test scores and class rank to determine the winners,” school officials said in a press release.