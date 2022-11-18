Eastland inducts 11 into National Honor Society

LANARK — Eleven students from Eastland High School were inducted into membership of the National Honor Society in a ceremony on Nov. 15.

Students selected for induction were Kennedy Burkholder, Kennidee Bryant, Lillian Greenfield-Siegner, Ella Gunderson, Paige Joiner, Isabelle Lego, Mallory Misiewicz, Jason Prowant, Ryan Sauer, Gracie Steidinger, and Jenica Stoner.

They are joined by seven seniors who are current members — Hudson Groezinger, Ashleigh Ifert, Emily Janssen, Sarah Kempel Kyla LaRue, Adelia Rush, and Keegan Strauch.

Students were selected by the faculty for meeting high standards of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. The National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students.