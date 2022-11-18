November 18, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituaries

Eastland inducts 11 into National Honor Society

By Shaw Local News Network
Eleven Eastland High School Students were inducted into the National Honor Society. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are: Mallory Misiewicz, Adelia Rush, Paige Joiner, Kennidee Bryant, Kennedy Burkholder, Kyla LaRue, Gracie Steidinger, and Jenica Stoner. Back row: Ella Gunderson, Belle Lego, Emily Janssen, Sarah Kempel, Lillian Greenfield-Siegner, Ashleigh Ifert, Keegan Strauch, Hudson Groezinger, Ryan Sauer, Jason Prowant.

Eleven Eastland High School Students were inducted into the National Honor Society. Pictured here are the NHS students.Front row, left to right: Mallory Misiewicz, Adelia Rush, Paige Joiner, Kennidee Bryant, Kennedy Burkholder, Kyla LaRue, Gracie Steidinger, and Jenica Stoner. Back row: Ella Gunderson, Belle Lego, Emily Janssen, Sarah Kempel, Lillian Greenfield-Siegner, Ashleigh Ifert, Keegan Strauch, Hudson Groezinger, Ryan Sauer, Jason Prowant. (Photo supplied by Eastland High School)

LANARK — Eleven students from Eastland High School were inducted into membership of the National Honor Society in a ceremony on Nov. 15.

Students selected for induction were Kennedy Burkholder, Kennidee Bryant, Lillian Greenfield-Siegner, Ella Gunderson, Paige Joiner, Isabelle Lego, Mallory Misiewicz, Jason Prowant, Ryan Sauer, Gracie Steidinger, and Jenica Stoner.

They are joined by seven seniors who are current members — Hudson Groezinger, Ashleigh Ifert, Emily Janssen, Sarah Kempel Kyla LaRue, Adelia Rush, and Keegan Strauch.

Students were selected by the faculty for meeting high standards of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. The National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois