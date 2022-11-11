Lighted tractor parade set for Nov. 25 in Lanark

LANARK — Area residents are encouraged to help the Celebrate Lanark Committee kick off this Christmas season with the annual Lighted Tractor Parade on the evening of Nov. 25.

“Last year’s entrants were a hilarious and varied lot,” said Denise Krysiak, coordinator. “We hope this year’s participants are just as creative.”

Entrants can begin lining up along Boyd Street at 6 p.m. The parade will commence at 6:30 p.m. Parade participants will travel north on N. Boyd St., turn left onto W. Leland St. and go west to N. Burns St., where they will drive south to finish at the Ag Center.

The City Park Board will preside over the lighting of the Christmas Tree, and offer free hot chocolate and cookies.