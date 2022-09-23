FHN offering online, phone scheduling for COVID-19 bivalent vaccinations

FREEPORT — FHN is now offering adult COVID-19 Bivalent booster vaccinations which contain both original and Omicron subvariants coverage.

Individuals must have completed the initial two doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines – or one dose of Johnson & Johnson – at least two months prior to receiving the Bivalent booster. FHN recommends a two-week waiting period between the annual flu vaccine and the Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccination.

Individuals ages 18 and older can schedule their booster (or their initial Moderna vaccinations) at FHN Family Healthcare Centers in Lanark, Forreston, and in Freeport at the Burchard Hills location with a call to FHN Central Scheduling at 815-599-7060.

Adults can also register online for a Bivalent booster during one of five upcoming clinic events at FHN’s location at 1763 S. Dirck Drive in Freeport. The same conditions as above apply, and appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on each of the following dates:

• Monday, Oct. 3

• Wednesday, Oct. 5

• Monday, Oct. 10

• Thursday, Oct 13

• Monday, Oct. 17

Visit www.fhn.org/vaccinations for more information or to sign up for an appointment.

For those under the age of 18, PFIZER pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations are given at FHN Family Healthcare Center – Burchard Hills Pediatric Office. Please call the office at 815-599-7755 to schedule an appointment.

For all immunization appointments, patients receiving a first or second booster should bring a photo ID and their COVID-19 immunization card, and all patients and persons accompanying them must wear a mask while in the facility. All patients should plan to stay for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination (30 minutes for persons who have had immediate reactions to vaccinations such as flu shots, or regularly need to carry an EpiPen).