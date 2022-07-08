Settlers Days marches through Saturday’s rain in Lanark

LANARK — Saturday’s rain impacted a portion of the Old Settlers Days festival, but the parade marched on through downtown Lanark.

A heavy downpour of rain fell across the region late morning washing out the festival’s car show and kids tractor pull.

The parade was delayed from an 11 a.m. start to a 1:30 p.m. start and made it through its route as the skies cleared.

After the parade, the Kiddie Water Fights and the Civil War Encampment program were held as scheduled.

The encampment included a reenactment of a battle by Battery G, 2nd Illinois Light Artillery, a reenactment group based in the Rockford area.Battery G participates in battle reenactments, living history encampments, parades, ceremonies and educational presentations. The group’s mission is to educate the public about the American Civil War, about the role that field artillery played in the war and about the people who fought and lived through those difficult times.

In order to properly educate￼ the public, we strive for authenticity in our impressions, uniforms, equipment and encampments. Battery G currently has 4 cannons in our arsenal; 3 of which are original barrels used during the Civil War while the other is a reproduction. Two cannons were present at Old Settlers Days.

Battery G is always looking for new members who would like to participate with us in this great hobby. Dues are modest and are used to maintain our equipment as well as to help pay for our other expenses. If you’d like to join Battery G or want some more information about us or reenacting in general please get in touch with our recruiter.

“Battery G, 2nd Illinois, Light Artillery was mustered into Federal service on Dec. 31, 1861. Throughout the war the Battery was assigned to the western theater of operations and participated in the Vicksburg campaign, fought at the battle of Nashville and was engaged in numerous skirmishes and engagements in Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee fighting against, among others, the Confederate troops of Nathan Bedford Forrest and Sterling Price. One Battery member, Corporal Sam Churchill, received the Medal of Honor for gallant action at the battle of Nashville. At the end of the war the Battery was stationed in Montgomery Alabama, where it was mustered out of Federal service on Sept. 4, 1865,” the group’s website says.

A Battery G Civil War reenactors shoots at one of the cannons at the Civil War Encampment during Old Settlers Days in Lanark on Saturday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Civil War reenactors Ginny nd Wyatt Hiser of Ridott play in the grass near their family's tent at the Fort Texas Civil War Encampment during Old Settlers Days in Lanark on Saturday. The kids' mom, Rachel Hiser is a native of Lanark. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Battery G Civil War reenactors fire one of the cannons at the Civil War Encampment during Old Settlers Days in Lanark on Saturday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

First State Bank Shanon-Polo-Lake Carroll had this float in the parade at Old Settlers Days on Saturday, June 25. The sign read "Bank with us peace of mind. We're hippie to serve you!". The theme of this year's parade was "blast from the Past". (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Megyn Sullivan of Lanark was one major mom duty Saturday as "balloon animal handler" for her kids as they wait for the Kiddie Water Fights to being at the Lanark Fire Station druing Old Settler Days on June 25. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Aviana Mosca, 3, and her brother, Bronson, 7, of Lanark, toss candy to kids from one of the Lanark fire trucks during the parade at Old Settlers Days on Saturday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Three kids in a jzzed up golf cart react as a little girl runs out to grab a piece of candy during the Old Settlers Days Parade on Saturday, June 25. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Kaeson Turner, 2, of Rock City, reacts as he gets sprayed with water along with his dad, Matthew, during the Kiddie Water Fights during Old Settlers Days in Lanark on Saturday, June 25. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Aria Files, 7, laughs at the large stash of candy Dallas Rather-Files, 9 of Shannon, had collected in his front sweatshirt pocket during the parade at Old Settlers Days on Saturday, June 25. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Kinsley Reese, 3, of Lanark, takes part in the Kiddie Water Fights during Old Settlers Days in Lanark on Saturday, June 25. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Civil War reenactor Rachel Hiser of Ridott watches over her two children Ginny, 1, and Wyatt 4, at the Fort Texas Civil War Encampment during Old Settlers Days in Lanark on Saturday. Hiser is a native of Lanark. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Hunter Water, 12, and his mom, Nicole Lischka of Roscoe wait for the start of the parade at Old Settlers Day in Lanark with Paris, a 2-year-old Pomeranian. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)