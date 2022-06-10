FHN offering COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters at clinics in Forreston, Lanark, Freeport

FREEPORT — FHN will offer COVID-19 vaccinations as well as first and second COVID-19 booster vaccinations at a number of clinics scheduled at its locations throughout the area.

A Pfizer pediatric initial vaccination and booster clinic for patients ages 5 – 18 will be held from 2 – 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at the FHN Family Healthcare Center – Burchard Hills, 1010 W. Fairway Drive in Freeport. Call the office at 815-599-7755 to schedule an appointment. For initial vaccinations, a second dose appointment will be made for the same time of day for 21 days after the first dose (July 13) at the patient’s first appointment.

A Moderna initial vaccination and booster clinic for patients 18 and over will be held at the same time as the pediatric clinic above in the Burchard Hills Family Practice office. Call the office at 815-599-7170 to schedule an appointment. For initial vaccinations, an appointment to receive the second dose 28 days after the first dose (July 20) will be made for the same time of day at the patient’s first appointment.

A Moderna initial vaccination and booster clinic for patients 18 and over will be held from 7 – 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6 at the FHN Family Healthcare Center – Forreston, 803 First Avenue in Forreston. Call the office at 815-938-3130 to schedule an appointment. For initial vaccinations, an appointment to receive the second dose 28 days after the first dose (Aug. 3) will be made for the same time of day at the patient’s first appointment.

A Moderna initial vaccination and booster clinic for patients 18 and over will be held from 1 – 4 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at the FHN Family Healthcare Center – Lanark, 602 W. Olympic Drive in Lanark. Call the office at 815-493-2831 to schedule an appointment. For initial vaccinations, an appointment to receive the second dose 28 days after the first dose (Aug. 11) will be made for the same time of day at the patient’s first appointment.

FHN is following CDC guidelines regarding eligibility, available at https://tinyurl.com/FHNCDCboosters.

For all of the clinic events, patients receiving a first or second booster should bring a photo ID and their COVID-19 immunization card, and all patients and persons accompanying them must wear a mask while in the facility. All patients should plan to stay for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination (30 minutes for persons who have had immediate reactions to vaccinations such as flu shots, or regularly need to carry an EpiPen).