Experience The Gemini Giant and shop The Landing Pad

The Gemini Giant, one of the most iconic landmarks along Route 66, has officially found a permanent home on Wilmington’s South Island, ready to greet travelers and Route 66 enthusiasts for the Route’s 100th anniversary. Standing at 438 pounds, this fiberglass giant is known for its quirky space-age design and vibrant color palette.

One of the many iconic “Muffler Men” that dotted Route 66 and other tourist routes across the country during the mid-century, the Gemini Giant is beloved for its unique space-age theming and quirky color palette. These molded fiberglass advertising giants, named after the mufflers the original statues held in their hands, have become a staple of Americana since their invention in the early 1960s by boatbuilder Steve Dashew and his International Fiberglass company.

While thousands of these Goliath figures were scattered across the country in the decade they were produced, few have survived – and fewer still have built up the beloved fan base of the Gemini Giant. Named after the Gemini space program, this custom fiberglass figure sports a silver torpedo-like astronaut helmet and, instead of a muffler, holds a rocketship in his hands.

This towering figure has long been a must-see photo-op and continues to symbolize the charm, nostalgia, and whimsy of Route 66 – ranking on countless travel lists alongside the likes of other Route 66 icons like the Blue Whale of Catoosa, Oklahoma, and the surreal Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas. The giant’s presence is a testament to the enduring legacy of the Mother Road, which has captured the hearts of generations of travelers.

The area surrounding the Gemini Giant (which was relocated to this spot in Wilmington back in 2024) has been thoughtfully enhanced, offering a picturesque setting for visitors stopping to see this roadside icon. With a newly installed walking path, native landscaping, interpretive signage and hand-painted murals – it’s easier than ever to capture the perfect photo with this towering roadside figure.

Just feet away from the giant you’ll find The Landing Pad (110 S. Park St., Unit C, Wilmington). This on-site gift shop offers exclusive Route 66 and The First Hundred Miles branded merch Thursdays through Mondays, from noon to 6 p.m. May through November. Visitors will be able to browse a curated selection of custom T-shirts, mugs, postcards and unique collectibles featuring the Gemini Giant.

Consider taking home an exclusive Gemini Giant bobblehead, a quirky desktop item to honor this legendary landmark – or simply snagging a photo in the store’s over-sized Gemini Giant head photo-op. Whether you’re a collector or looking for a fun souvenir to commemorate your trip, the shop offers something special to remember your visit. Whether you’re a first-time Route 66 traveler or a longtime fan of the Mother Road, no trip would be complete without a visit to the new home of the Gemini Giant and the Landing Pad Gift Shop.