Joliet Area Historical Museum to host free live concert

Kick off your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with a special themed concert at The Joliet Area Historical Museum – featuring a fusion of Irish folk songs and classic rock favorites.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 13, the museum will welcome back Classic Blast! for one of their signature genre-melding live shows, fusing classical instrumentation with high-energy rock and pop covers – this time, with a twist. This free to attend, all-ages, “Classic Blast! In Kilts” show will feature a curated line-up of songs paying tribute to Irish music and culture. This concert is first come, first served and the first 200 attendees will receive a complimentary gift.

Classical Blast’s Rockin’ Celtic show is the perfect way to celebrate St Patrick’s month, the harvest festival of Lughnasadh, and all things Celtic. The show features rock versions of traditional Irish and Scottish folk music, songs by contemporary Irish rock bands such as the Dropkick Murphys, U2, The Cranberries, Van Morrison, movie themes, dueling violins and so much more. It’s a unique and exciting blend of world music and rock for a raucous good time with exceptional musicians.

Formed in 2012, Classical Blast has continued their journey to explore and combine musical genre to create new and exciting sounds. With growing popularity throughout the Midwest and beyond – the band has headlined in intimate 100-seat to 1000-seat concert venues and added new talent to their roster – that currently includes Greg Hirte (violin, mandolin, vocals), Stephanie Koklys (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Bill Syniar (bass guitar), Hannah K Watson (violins and vocals) and Rick Vitek (drums).

This concert is just one of the many activities taking place in downtown Joliet during the Joliet City Center Partnership’s the 4th annual Shamrock Stroll. Starting at 5 p.m., shops and restaurants across the downtown will offer special sales, limited time menus and free live entertainment - infused with Celtic culture. In addition to the concert, the Joliet Area Historical museum will also be offering guests a chance to tour the museum galleries and learn more about the Irish immigrants who built the I&M Canal.

While you’re visiting the Joliet Area Historical Museum, get up close and personal with artifacts from the Mother Road and explore a curated selection of Route 66 souvenirs. Located in a historic building that once housed the Ottawa Street Episcopal Methodist Church, a grand example of neoclassical architecture, the building now hosts a plethora of themed selfie spots and exhibits dedicated to the significance of both Route 66 and the Lincoln Highway. You’ll also find other photo-worthy exhibits, like a replica I&M Canal lock, a turn-of-the-last-century streetscape, an Old Joliet Prison guard tower and much, much more.

For more information on the Classic Blast! In Kilts concert, head to: JolietMuseum.org

For more information on Joliet’s 4th annual Shamrock Stroll, head to: Jolietccp.com/shamrock.