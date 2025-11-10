Holiday fun at the Rialto Square Theatre - Part One

Home for the Holidays, the Rialto Square Theatre’s annual season of festive special events, kicks off Nov. 21 in downtown Joliet. The spectacular lineup of family-friendly shows includes revival screenings of classic holiday films, special performances by well-known artists and all-ages shows by up-and-coming performers. Join us as we take a look at the first half of the Rilato’s exciting holiday programming series.

“It Must Be Christmas – An Acoustic Evening with Chris Young” will be at the Rialto Square Theatre on Friday, Nov. 21. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

It Must Be Christmas: An Acoustic Evening With Chris Young

7:30 p.m. Nov. 21

A professed fan of all things Christmas, Chris Young is excited to announce his first-ever holiday tour, featuring special guest Marynn Taylor. Praised as “one of the genre’s most beloved performers” (Men’s Journal), Young will be sharing the spirit of the season with his live take on holiday classics featured on his It Must Be Christmas album. See one of Billboard’s top country artists of the decade, a prolific hitmaker who boasts 14 No. 1 singles and more than 9 billion streams, spread the holiday cheer in this exciting all-new show.

The all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will welcome the holiday season at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Wednesday, Nov. 26. ( Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

6:30 p.m. Nov. 26

Step into a world of enchantment this holiday season with Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland. Experience awe-inspiring acrobatics, gravity-defying aerial feats and talented musicians and singers, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland takes audiences on a spectacular journey into a world of music, cirque and wonder. With new costumes, music and storylines, the all-new show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre

Teddy Bear Tea

9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. Nov. 28

The Rialto Square Theatre holiday tradition continues. Young and old alike will enjoy this timeless Rialto tradition featuring a delicious brunch buffet and family fun – complete with a special appearance by St. Nick himself and a keepsake teddy bear. There are two sessions available, both morning and afternoon teas. A ticket is required for all in attendance and space will fill up quickly, reserve your spot today.

Polar Express (Daily Journal)

Holiday Movie: The Polar Express

7 p.m. Nov. 29

Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”; “Cast Away”) reunite for “The Polar Express” (Rated G), a modern classic holiday adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. Projected on the Rialtio’s big screen, tickets for this revival screening are $5 each and will be available day-of at the box office. All seating will be General Admission – first come, first serve. Cash and credit will be accepted for payment. Bar and concessions will be available to buy. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre

The Nutcracker

2 p.m. Nov. 30

This holiday favorite fairytale ballet is perfect for the entire family. The magical production features lavish costumes, exquisite sets, including a Christmas tree that grows before your eyes, and sensational choreography. Journey through the land of whirling snowflakes and visit the kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy. This is one holiday tradition you won’t want to miss. Staged by the legendary Von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet, this special seasonal performance is not to be missed.

Jingle Mingle

4 p.m. Dec. 4

The Rialto Square Theatre Foundation will once again host their popular young adult event, Jingle Mingle. The night consists of multiple appetizer samplings from local vendors, a cash bar, and a signature festive drink. This year’s event will be even bigger and better with the addition of live music. Come kick off the Christmas season with your friends in one of Joliet’s most historic and gorgeous venues. Entry price includes appetizers and 2 drink tickets.

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck will perform April 27 at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. Humperdinck is seen on the Rialto stage during a previous visit to the historic theater. (Photo courtesy of the Rialto Square Theatre)

Engelbert Humperdinck: ‘A Winter World of Love’ A Night of Holiday Classics & Greatest Hits

7:30 p.m. Dec. 5

Celebrate the season with the unmistakable voice of Engelbert Humperdinck in a special holiday concert that blends his timeless hits with beloved holiday classics. In a career spanning more than 50 years, Engelbert Humperdinck has sold more than 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum. He’s earned four Grammy® nominations, a Golden Globe and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame and Leicester Walk of Fame. Now he’s bringing these timeless sounds to the historic Rialto.