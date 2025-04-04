Route 66 Centennial Summit comes to The First Hundred Miles

Historic US Route 66 is celebrating its centennial in 2026, learn about all that's in store at Will County's 66 Centennial Summit. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

One of the nation’s most celebrated roads, historic U.S. Route 66 is celebrating its centennial in 2026. To prepare for this epic event, Will County’s Route 66 Centennial Summit is coming to The First Hundred Miles of Route 66. This dynamic day long lecture series will be held Thursday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, located at 204 N. Ottawa St. This gathering of area business owners, community leaders, tourism experts, volunteers and Mother Road enthusiasts will celebrates the past, present and future of Illinois’ iconic Route 66.

The summit will feature insightful discussions, including a mayor’s panel on centennial celebrations, updates on Route 66 grant projects and state and national initiatives. Attendees also can enjoy a special presentation by travel expert Darley Newman, along with networking, entertainment and refreshments. An optional pre-summit workshop starts the day off at 10 a.m., followed by a catered lunch provided by Edward Jones. The summit will officially kick off at 1 p.m., concluding with entertainment and refreshments at 5 p.m.

Here’s a look at the day’s full itinerary:

Optional Pre-Summit Education Sessions

9:30 to 10 a.m. Route 66 history and preservation – John Weiss

10 to 11:30 a.m. Reaching visitors through social media – Unidos Marketing Network

11:30 a.m. to Noon Lunch provided by Edward Jones

Will County’s Route 66 Summit

12:15 p.m. Arrival/Check In

12:30 p.m. Opening & Welcome – Greg Peerbolte and Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant

12:45 to 1:30 p.m. Community Panel – How cities are celebrating the Centennial - moderated by County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and featuring Joliet, Wilmington and Pontiac

1:30 to 2 p.m. Route 66 history and preservation – with The Joliet Area Historical Museum’s Greg Peerbolte

2 to 2:45 p.m. State and National Centennial efforts with William Thomas and the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership with Casey Claypool of Route 66 Scenic Byway

2:45 to 3:15 p.m. The First Hundred Miles of IL Route 66 – Bob Navarro of Heritage Corridor Destinations on Route 66 grant projects, marketing and promotion

3:15 to 3:45 p.m. IL Route 66 Centennial Commission Update – Cory Jobe

3:45 p.m. Wellness Break – Sponsored by The First Hundred Miles

4 p.m. Travels with Darley Screening – Darley Newman will introduce the nationally syndicated Route 66 Illinois episode of her TV show along with bloopers and an audience Q&A

5 to 7 p.m. Entertainment, refreshments provided and a cash bar

Photo provided by Travels With Darley

Seven-time Emmy Award nominee Darley Newman will be in attendance for a special screening of the Route 66 Illinois-themed episode of her hit series “Travels with Darley.” In this nationally syndicated PBS series, Darley journeys with locals to experience the history, food, music and art of exciting locations around the world.

Darley will be brining a special cut of the Illinois Route 66 episode that premiered on 96% of PBS stations across the U.S. last winter. In the episode, Darley’s journey along The First Hundred Miles starts in Chicago at the street sign marking the beginning of Historic Route 66. Darley visits White Fence Farm to taste its famous fried chicken and talks with owner Laura Hastert about the family business. Further down the road in Joliet, Darley visits the Old Joliet Prison and meets Greg Peerbolte, CEO of the Old Joliet Prison Historic Site. Ronald Blazekovich picks Darley up in his classic car and heads over to the Polk-a-Dot Drive In, passing by the Gemini Giant in Wilmington along the way.

Darley also visits Ambler Becker Service Station, highlighting its 66-year history and restoration. The adventure continues with stops at Wally’s, the murals in downtown Pontiac and the Route 66 Hall of Fame Museum, where Darley meets Rose Geralds, a volunteer docent. From there, the program highlights more classic Illinois Route 66 attractions beyond The First Hundred Miles. After the episodes enjoy a reel of bloopers from the shoot, along with an audience Q&A.

Tickets are $20 for Joliet Area Historical Museum members and $25 for the public. Everyone with a vested interest in Route 66 and the upcoming centennial celebration are encouraged to attend. Tickets can be bought at the JAHM website www.jolietmuseum.org.