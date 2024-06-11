The Great American Road Trip: Day Seven - Missouri

Hop into the car with WJOL morning radio host Scott Slocum for another epic road trip across America, via the legendary Route 66. Tune in for an unforgettable road trip across America on Route 66, broadcast live each morning from 5:30 to 9 a.m. on 1340 WJOL.

THE PLAN:

Over the course of the next 8 weekdays days, we’ll be unlocking new Route 66 roadtrip content on this page. Mother Road fans will want to check back each day for exclusive interviews, photos and video from some of the top destinations found along The Great American Road Trip.

WJOL’s Scott Slocum is hosting 10 live radio remote broadcasts from 10 new cities along the Mother Road. Live broadcasts will take place in California; Oatman and Holbrook, Arizona; Tucumcari, New Mexico; Shamrock, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Springfield, Missouri; and Illinois’ Edwardsville, Springfield and back home in Joliet.

The cross-country odyssey concludes with a grand finale at the historic Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Friday, June 14 (Reserve your spot at the the live show here: tinyurl.com/2p9hvefu).

The Great American Road Trip

THE SPONSORS:

The Great American Road Trip is fueled by The First Hundred Miles, Heritage Corridor Destinations, D’Arcy Buick-GMC and Enjoy Illinois.

This year’s daily sponsors include Mark Reum - Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, Village of Romeoville, Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm, Ascension St. Joseph - Joliet, Pontiac Tourism, First Secure Bank of Joliet, Joliet Slammers, Fazio Insurance, Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway and the City of Wilmington.

Great American Road Trip

THE TRIP:

About Our Day Seven Sponsor:

The Slammers are Joliet’s very own Pro Baseball Team! Support your local community & come enjoy the great American tradition that is Baseball!

For more information, visit: JolietSlammers.com

ABOUT THE FIRST HUNDRED MILES:

Whether you’re looking to chart a cross-country trip from Chicago to Santa Monica, or simply experience a unique getaway that’s close to home, The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 is the best place to start your journey. This famed trek takes you off the highways, and encourages you to explore the communities that line the Mother Road. From the hustle and bustle of Chicago’s awe-inspiring Magnificent Mile to the picturesque farmland of central Illinois, The First Hundred Miles of the original two-lane blacktop is lined with throwback diners, fascinating museums and some of the most popular photo-ops you’ll find along the entire route.

The First Hundred Miles is a comprehensive tourism brand, linking the communities between Chicago and Pontiac. At TheFirstHundredMiles.com, you’ll find feature articles dedicated to noteworthy attractions, lists of fan-favorite restaurants, inspiring photo galleries and comprehensive business listings. You’ll also find convenient maps and pre-built, road-trip itineraries, directing you to popular boutique shops, sprawling nature preserves and delicious dining destinations.

Be sure to tune into LIVE to1340 WJOL each weekday, from 5:30 to 9 a.m., for updates on The Great American Road Trip 2.0!