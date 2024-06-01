Great American Road Trip 2.0 Kicks Off Monday

Starting Monday, June 3, join radio host Scott Slocum for a road trip across America on Route 66, broadcast live each morning from 5:30 to 9 a.m. on 1340 WJOL. The trip will take listeners across the entirety of Route 66, from California back to Illinois. Dubbed “Great American Road Trip 2.0,” a sequel to last year’s successful road trip, this two-week radio event is brought to you by The First Hundred Miles, Heritage Corridor Destinations and Enjoy Illinois – and will feature daily stops at some of the nation’s iconic roadside attractions and lesser-known museums.

Slocum, joined by his co-pilot, Driver Kev, will rev up the engine for their second journey down memory lane – and this time, they’re heading East. “Great American Road Trip 2.0″ kicks off with a live broadcast from sunny California, and concludes with a grand finale at the historic Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Friday, June 14 (tinyurl.com/2p9hvefu). D’Arcy Buick GMC once again will provide the vehicle for the trip.

Provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Slocum will host 10 live radio remote broadcasts from 10 new cities along the Mother Road. Live broadcasts will take place in Anaheim, California; Oatman and Holbrook, Arizona; Tucumcari, New Mexico; Shamrock, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Springfield, Missouri; and Illinois’ Edwardsville, Springfield and back home in Joliet.

This year’s daily sponsors include Mark Reum - Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, Village of Romeoville, Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm, Ascension St. Joseph - Joliet, Pontiac Tourism, First Secure Bank of Joliet, Joliet Slammers, Fazio Insurance, Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway and the City of Wilmington.

“Last year’s trip met with so much excitement and positivity from the WJOL listening audience that we knew doing it again would create even more interest,” Slocum said. “We just scratched the surface in year one, and the ‘Great American Road Trip 2.0′ will give us a chance to dig even deeper into the history of Route 66.”

Scott Slocum visits the Grand Canyon.

Between broadcasts, Slocum will make numerous pit stops to capture the essence of Route 66 through interviews with its legendary personalities and about iconic landmarks. The stories will air on WJOL and be featured in videos from the road, offering listeners an immersive experience.

“I’m thrilled about celebrating ‘Great American Road Trip 2.0′ and the celebration when it concludes at the Rialto Square Theatre,” Heritage Corridor Destinations President/CEO Bob Navarro said. “This is a great opportunity to highlight this piece of history that passes through our communities. The momentum is building about the upcoming Route 66 Centennial in 2026.”

Whether you’re looking to chart a cross-country trip from Chicago to Santa Monica, or simply experience a unique getaway that’s close to home, The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 is the best place to start your journey. At TheFirstHundredMiles.com, you’ll find feature articles dedicated to noteworthy attractions, lists of fan-favorite restaurants, inspiring photo galleries and comprehensive business listings. You’ll also find convenient maps and pre-built, road-trip itineraries, directing you to popular boutique shops, expansive nature preserves and delicious dining destinations.

Provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Heritage Corridor Destinations is dedicated to promoting tourism in La Salle, Grundy, Will, Putnam, Bureau and Livingston counties. Heritage Corridor markets the region to potential visitors, both domestically and internationally. The focus is on overnight and group travel to maximize the economic impact of tourism for communities. Learn about upcoming events, great hotels, delectable restaurants and other historical and natural attractions at HCDestinations.com.

To hear “Great American Road Trip 2.0″ live, tune into 1340 WJOL from 5:30 to 9 a.m., or stream live from WJOL.com. For daily recaps of the road trip, and to learn how you can participate in the live finale at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Friday, June 14, visit tinyurl.com/2p9hvefu, TheFirstHundredMiles.com and follow Route 66 - Illinois on Facebook.