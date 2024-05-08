Great American Road Trip Returns To Route 66

Join WJOL morning radio host Scott Slocum for another iconic road trip across America, via the legendary Mother Road. The sprawling, two-week trip will take listeners across the entirety of Route 66, from California back to Illinois. Dubbed “Great American Road Trip 2.0,” this exciting event is brought to you by The First Hundred Miles, Heritage Corridor Destinations and Enjoy Illinois – and will feature daily stops at some of the nation’s legendary roadside attractions and lesser-known museums.

Starting Monday, June 3, Slocum, joined by his trusty co-pilot, Driver Kev, will rev up the engine for their second journey down memory lane – and this time, they’re heading East! “Great American Road Trip 2.0″ kicks off with a live broadcast from sunny California, and concludes with a grand finale at the historic Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Friday, June 14. D’Arcy Buick GMC once again will provide the vehicle for the trip.

Just like last year, Slocum will host 10 live radio remote broadcasts from 10 new cities along the Mother Road. Additional broadcasts will take place in Oatman and Holbrook, Arizona; Tucumcari, New Mexico; Shamrock, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Springfield, Missouri; and Illinois’ Edwardsville, Springfield and back home in Joliet.

“Last year’s trip met with so much excitement and positivity from the WJOL listening audience that we knew doing it again would create even more interest,” Slocum said. “We just scratched the surface in year one, and the ‘Great American Road Trip 2.0′ will give us a chance to dig even deeper into the history of Route 66.”

Between broadcasts, Slocum will make numerous pit stops to capture the essence of Route 66 through interviews with its legendary personalities and about iconic landmarks. The stories will air on WJOL and be featured in videos from the road, offering listeners an immersive experience.

“I’m thrilled about celebrating ‘Great American Road Trip 2.0′ and the celebration when it concludes at the Rialto Square Theatre,” Heritage Corridor Destinations President/CEO Bob Navarro said. “This is a great opportunity to highlight this piece of history that passes through our communities. The momentum is building about the upcoming Route 66 Centennial in 2026.

“Pairing with a historical radio station like WJOL provides the perfect partnership in promoting Route 66,” Navarro said. “Scott’s energy and excitement for returning to The Great American Road is infectious. I am looking forward to tuning in each day.”

The success of 2023′s “Great American Road Trip” has been honored with several awards. Heritage Corridor Destinations took home two awards from Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International: a Silver Adrian Award in the Marketing Innovation category and a President’s Award for the top-scoring project in their budget range. The organization also won an Excellence in Tourism Award at the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Travel and Tourism for Best PR Campaign.

Slocum will make dozens of stops to record interviews with legendary people along the Mother Road to intersperse with the live interviews from each morning broadcast. He’ll also play interviews conducted at some of the best places along The First Hundred Miles, including Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket in Willowbrook, the Old Route 66 Family Restaurant in Dwight and more.

Whether you’re looking to chart a cross-country trip from Chicago to Santa Monica, or simply experience a unique getaway that’s close to home, The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 is the best place to start your journey. The famed trek takes you off the highways, and encourages you to explore the communities that line the Mother Road. From the hustle and bustle of Chicago’s awe-inspiring Magnificent Mile to the picturesque farmland of central Illinois, The First Hundred Miles of the original two-lane blacktop is lined with throwback diners, fascinating museums and some of the most popular photo ops you’ll find along the entire route.

The First Hundred Miles is a comprehensive tourism brand, linking the communities between Chicago and Pontiac. At TheFirstHundredMiles.com, you’ll find feature articles dedicated to noteworthy attractions, lists of fan-favorite restaurants, inspiring photo galleries and comprehensive business listings. You’ll also find convenient maps and pre-built, road-trip itineraries, directing you to popular boutique shops, expansive nature preserves and delicious dining destinations.

Heritage Corridor Destinations is dedicated to promoting tourism in La Salle, Grundy, Will, Putnam, Bureau and Livingston counties. Heritage Corridor Destinations works to attract visitors to the region, promote local businesses and organizations, and boost economic development.

Heritage Corridor markets the region to potential visitors, both domestically and internationally. The focus is on overnight and group travel to maximize the economic impact of tourism for communities. The organization works with municipalities, hotels, restaurants and other entities to highlight the region’s unique cultural, historical and natural attractions.

Listen to 1340 WJOL this summer, or stream live from WJOL.com. Catch up with everything you miss and plan your own Route 66 adventure at TheFirstHundredMiles.com.