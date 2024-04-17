History Happy Hour Celebrates 100 years of The First Hundred Miles

Route 66 is turning 100 years old! Join The Joliet Area Historical Museum for a special History Happy Hour tonight (Thursday, April 17) where JAHM CEO Greg Peerbolte will lead a discussion on the history of The First Hundred Miles of America’s most famous road.

This fun and informative talk, part of the JAHM monthly History Happy Hour series, offers guests a chance to hear experts present short programs on a variety of local historical topics while enjoying libations. This talk will kick off at 5:30 and feature a cash bar stocked with a variety of wine, beer and other beverages. The presentation will be held at the Joliet Area Historical Museum (located at 204 N Ottawa St, Joliet). Admission is free and open to the public, but guests are encouraged to reserve their space at jolietmuseum.org/upcoming-programs.

Photo provided by JAHM

Get up close and personal with artifacts from the Mother Road at the Joliet Area Historical Museum and official Route 66 Welcome Center. Located in a historic building that once housed the Ottawa Street Episcopal Methodist Church, a grand example of neoclassical architecture, the museum now hosts a plethora of themed selfie spots and exhibits dedicated to the significance of both Route 66 and the Lincoln Highway. Explore the museum’s brand-new exhibit dedicated to “The Blues Brothers,” the seminal comedy that was filmed in Joliet. You’ll also find other photo-worthy exhibits, such as a replica I&M Canal lock, a turn-of-the-last-century streetscape, an Old Joliet Prison guard tower and a recently added 3D Route 66 selfie sign near the entrance of the museum. Free parking can be found nearby, at the corner of Ottawa and Webster streets.

Joliet Area Historical Museum and Route 66 Welcome Center

204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

JolietMuseum.org