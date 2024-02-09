Joliet Area Historical Museum to host Bishops Hill wine tasting

The Joliet Area Historical Museum will play host to a special wine-tasting event Thursday, Feb. 15, that commemorates a new partnership between the popular museum and Joliet’s own Bishops Hill Winery.

Held just a day after Valentine’s, the Joliet Area Historical Museum’s tasting event will kick off at 6 p.m., and will feature samples of seven of Bishops Hill’s fan-favorite vintages. The event will mark a continuing partnership between the winery and the museum, which will have Bishops Hill’s wines available for purchase at future concerts and events. Showcased award-winning wines will include Bishops Blend 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Merlot 2018, Pinot Grigio 2022, Rosé 2022, Sauvignon Blanc 2020 and Sweet Red Blend 2021.

Live music for the evening will be provided by a local favorite, the Nova Soul Quartet, a band based in Chicago’s southwestern suburbs that specializes in jazz, bossa nova and soul music from the 1960s and ‘70s, alongside a stable of modern pop classics. Accompanying food will be provided by Bella Cucina Catering, a family-owned catering kitchen that focuses on delectable homemade dishes with an upscale twist. During the event, guests will be able to freely explore the museum galleries, taking in the exhibits and learning about the city’s storied Route 66 heritage. Admission costs $50, and you can register at www.jolietmuseum.org.

Joliet Area Historic Museum sits along North Ottawa Street on Wednesday, Feb. 7th 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Joliet Area Historical Museum and Route 66 Welcome Center

204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

JolietMuseum.org

Get up close and personal with artifacts from the Mother Road at the Joliet Area Historical Museum and official Route 66 Welcome Center. Located in a historic building that once housed the Ottawa Street Episcopal Methodist Church, a grand example of neoclassical architecture, the museum now hosts a plethora of themed selfie spots and exhibits dedicated to the significance of both Route 66 and the Lincoln Highway. Explore the museum’s brand-new exhibit dedicated to “The Blues Brothers,” the seminal comedy that was filmed in Joliet. You’ll also find other photo-worthy exhibits, such as a replica I&M Canal lock, a turn-of-the-last-century streetscape, an Old Joliet Prison guard tower and a recently added 3D Route 66 selfie sign near the entrance of the museum. Free parking can be found nearby, at the corner of Ottawa and Webster streets.

Photo Provided By Bishops Hill Winery

Bishops Hill Winery

310 Bridge St., Joliet

BishopsHill.com

One of the last things you’d expect to spot in Joliet is a full-fledged castle, let alone a winery housed inside a castle. Once the headquarters for the Joliet Catholic Diocese, and previously the estate of a German brewmaster, the striking limestone building is now available for wine tastings and special events. During extensive restorations, much of the original on-site brewery was discovered and painstakingly restored with reclaimed materials. The grotto-like structure houses Bishops Hill’s processing equipment, tanks and barrel-aging rooms. Bishops Hill’s tasting room is the perfect place to relax with a locally produced glass of wine, set just off historic Route 66. To reserve a private tasting, wine class or wine and yoga experience, head to bishopshill.com/booking-form.