4 Popular Pumpkin Farms On Illinois’ Route 66

Fall means it’s time to get outside so we have taken the time to put together a quick reference list of pumpkin farms for your family to discover. This week’s feature highlights gourds galore in and around Joliet, Illinois. In alphabetical order for your convenience, here are just some of our favorites.

Heap’s Giant Pumpkin Farm

4853 US Highway 52, Minooka, IL

815-651-7288

There’s so much to do here at Heap’s that we highly recommend visiting them online for the latest events, food menu and family activities. Tell The Heap Family we sent you!

Hours: Daily Thru October 31st 10am-6:30pm

For more information, visit: HeapsGiantPumpkinFarm.Com

Bronkberry Farms & Greenhouse

18061 S Bronk Road, Plainfield, IL

815-436-6967

We’ve featured Bronkberry before for its year-round greenhouse, great housewares and antiques. But,in the fall, it’s extra special with gourds galore. Don’t forget about the animals, onsite beekeeping andan entire wall of fresh preserves.

Hours: Daily 9am-6pm Closed Mondays

For more information, visit: BrokberryFarms.Com

Johansen Farms

710 W Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, IL

630-759-8711

A real working livestock farm, you’ll be shocked at how close Johansen Farm is to the city. Come for the pumpkins but stay for the baby goats, or the donuts, or the baby chicks, or the flowers, or the bakedgoods, or the baby goats...did we mention the baby goats?

Hours: Mo-Fr 9am-4pm Closed Saturday/Sunday

For more information, visit: JohansenFarms.Com

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0010.JPG

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm

17250 Weber Road, Lockport, IL

815-741-2693

Established in 1909, this 4th generation of family farmers is here to welcome you today. Kids will enjoythe pirate ship as well as the petting zoo, ‘hobbit hole’ and lots of sand and hay to jump around in. Weekends there are extras like old fashioned hay rack rides, face painting and more. Admission is free.

Hours: Daily 10am-4pm

For more information, visit: OurPumpkinFarm.Com