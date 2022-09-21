4 Popular Pumpkin Farms On Illinois’ Route 66

Fall means it’s time to get outside so we have taken the time to put together a quick reference list of pumpkin farms for your family to discover. This week’s feature highlights gourds galore in and around Joliet, Illinois. In alphabetical order for your convenience, here are just some of our favorites.
Heap’s Giant Pumpkin Farm
4853 US Highway 52, Minooka, IL
815-651-7288
There’s so much to do here at Heap’s that we highly recommend visiting them online for the latest events, food menu and family activities. Tell The Heap Family we sent you!
Hours: Daily Thru October 31st 10am-6:30pm
For more information, visit: HeapsGiantPumpkinFarm.Com
Bronkberry Farms & Greenhouse
18061 S Bronk Road, Plainfield, IL
815-436-6967
We’ve featured Bronkberry before for its year-round greenhouse, great housewares and antiques. But,in the fall, it’s extra special with gourds galore. Don’t forget about the animals, onsite beekeeping andan entire wall of fresh preserves.
Hours: Daily 9am-6pm Closed Mondays
For more information, visit: BrokberryFarms.Com
Johansen Farms
710 W Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, IL
630-759-8711
A real working livestock farm, you’ll be shocked at how close Johansen Farm is to the city. Come for the pumpkins but stay for the baby goats, or the donuts, or the baby chicks, or the flowers, or the bakedgoods, or the baby goats...did we mention the baby goats?
Hours: Mo-Fr 9am-4pm Closed Saturday/Sunday
For more information, visit: JohansenFarms.Com
Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm
17250 Weber Road, Lockport, IL
815-741-2693
Established in 1909, this 4th generation of family farmers is here to welcome you today. Kids will enjoythe pirate ship as well as the petting zoo, ‘hobbit hole’ and lots of sand and hay to jump around in. Weekends there are extras like old fashioned hay rack rides, face painting and more. Admission is free.
Hours: Daily 10am-4pm
For more information, visit: OurPumpkinFarm.Com