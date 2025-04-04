Destination lodging in Starved Rock Country

Nestled in the heart of Starved Rock Country, two unique lodging destinations offer unforgettable escapes into nature, combining rustic charm with modern luxury. Whether you’re seeking the luxurious spirit of boutique camping or the cozy seclusion of a cabin retreat, Camp Aramoni and Kishauwau Cabins provide perfect getaways that cater to every traveler’s desire for comfort, relaxation and outdoor adventure. From lavish safari-style tents to cozy cabins, these destinations promise experiences that blend the beauty of the great outdoors with the convenience of top-notch amenities, making them ideal choices for your next getaway in the Midwest.

A view of an African style tent on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at Camp Aramoni in Lowell. The tents weigh two-tons and can withstand over 100 miles-per-hour winds. The camp is on the cover of the fall winter 2023-2024 Enjoy Illinois magazine. (Scott Anderson)

Camp Aramoni: A Boutique Experience Like No Other

818 N. 2199th Road, Tonica | CampAramoni.com

Nestled deep within 96 acres of lush forested land, Camp Aramoni is not your typical camping experience. Located just 90 minutes south of Chicago, this luxurious boutique campground is set on the grounds of a historic 19th century brickyard. A blend of nature’s beauty and modern sophistication, Camp Aramoni offers a fresh take on the classic outdoor getaway.

The camp’s 11 safari-style tents provide an elevated glamping experience, offering the perfect mix of adventure and relaxation. Whether you’re here to disconnect and recharge or seeking an adventure in the wilderness, Camp Aramoni meets you where you are. The tents are designed with comfort and luxury in mind, combining the authentic feel of camping with the lavish amenities of a world-class hotel. Each tent is furnished to ensure a restful stay, featuring plush bedding, air-conditioning, and private bathrooms, all with stunning views of the surrounding forest. You’ll sleep under the stars in a setting that feels miles away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet with all the comforts you could wish for.

Camp Aramoni is a marriage of luxury and nature where guests can sleep with the sounds, scents and sensations of the outdoors while enjoying the conveniences of an upscale hotel. (Matt Hass Photography)

At Camp Aramoni, the experience goes beyond just a place to sleep. This one-of-a-kind destination boasts an impressive food program and plenty of outdoor activities. Start your day with a rejuvenating yoga class, surrounded by the tranquility of the forest or join a guided hike to explore the beautiful landscapes and local wildlife. The camp also hosts live music and special dining events, offering an intimate setting for guests to unwind while enjoying tunes under the open sky.

To make your stay even more seamless, Camp Aramoni offers a shuttle service to nearby parks, making it easy to explore the region’s natural wonders. With multiple parks and attractions in close proximity, including the renowned Starved Rock State Park, guests have endless opportunities to enjoy everything from scenic hikes to kayaking on the Illinois River.

Whether you’re seeking a romantic weekend retreat or a peaceful escape into nature with friends and family, Camp Aramoni delivers a luxurious, memorable experience. The combination of the wilderness setting and high-end amenities is redefining the glamping trend in the Midwest, offering a getaway that caters to those who appreciate nature’s beauty without sacrificing comfort.

Photo provided by Kishauwau Cabins

Kishauwau Cabins: A Cozy Wilderness Retreat

901 N. 2129th Road, Tonica | Kishauwaucabins.com

Just a short drive from the iconic Starved Rock State Park, Kishauwau Cabins is the perfect blend of seclusion and comfort, offering a rustic yet luxurious experience in the heart of nature. Located seven miles from the gates of the park and perched above the scenic Vermilion River, this hidden gem provides a peaceful escape, all while being within reach of the charming downtowns of Starved Rock Country.

Kishauwau is more than just a place to stay – it’s an opportunity to experience nature without sacrificing the comforts of home. The 17 cabins at Kishauwau are spread out across the 50-acre property, each offering a high level of privacy and a sense of wilderness seclusion. Whether you’re looking to unwind with loved ones or explore the great outdoors, Kishauwau Cabins is designed to accommodate all types of travelers.

In the winter, guests can relax in the warmth of their cabin while trying to spot majestic bald eagles along the river. In the summer, the nearby Vermilion River offers opportunities for kayaking, fishing and rafting, with the cabins providing a cool refuge after a day spent on the water. No matter the season, these four-season cabins are equipped to keep you comfortable year-round. Each cabin features a full kitchen, allowing you to prepare your own meals during your stay. For those who prefer dining al fresco, each cabin has its own outdoor barbecue and fire pit, ideal for cooking a meal under the stars or simply enjoying a cozy fire with friends.

Kishauwau Cabins was named Best Cabin Rental. (Photo provided by Kishauwau Cabins)

The cabins are fully furnished and come with everything you need to feel at home, including cozy living spaces, comfortable bedrooms and fully stocked kitchens. The property’s natural surroundings invite guests to step outside, whether to relax on the deck, enjoy a quiet moment by the river, or take a hike through the nearby woods. Although the cabins provide a true escape into nature, the nearby attractions ensure that guests have plenty to explore, from quaint local shops to historical sites in the surrounding towns.

Kishauwau Cabins offers the ideal balance of privacy, comfort and convenience. The secluded nature of the cabins makes it the perfect spot for those looking to escape the crowds and immerse themselves in nature, while still having access to all the amenities that make a getaway truly enjoyable. For a getaway that blends the best of rustic charm with modern comforts, Kishauwau Cabins provides an unforgettable experience that feels like home, no matter how far from home you are.