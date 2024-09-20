6 Great Places To Stay During Your Fall Getaway

It takes more than a day to soak in the natural splendor, delicious restaurants and pulse-pounding adventure activities in Starved Rock Country. Luckily, there’s a wide range of unique lodging destinations where you can refresh and recharge after a fun-filled day spent experiencing the changing seasons. From a historic lodge surrounded by untouched nature to a modern boutique campground, a perfect lodging option awaits everyone visiting the Starved Rock Country region this autumn.

Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge

Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center

1 Lodge Lane, Oglesby

Starvedrocklodge.com

Treat yourself to a relaxing vacation and getaway in the heart of Starved Rock State Park. Starved Rock Lodge is one of Illinois’ foremost lodging destinations for those looking to enjoy hiking, outdoor adventure, history and architectural landmarks. Within the lodge, you’ll find historic ambiance in the main dining room, where the atmosphere is friendly and casual. Relax and unwind in the indoor pool, hot tub and sauna, or stop by the Back Door Lounge to fuel up before a hike or to cool off with a locally brewed craft beer. Choose a hotel room in the lodge or one of their log cabins in the woods. Either way, you’ll wake up refreshed from the natural beauty of the surroundings. Looking for a place to hold your meeting? Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center has been voted the best lodge in the Midwest for a meeting on several occasions. The Lodge and Conference Center is also a major wedding destination, particularly for those looking for an outdoor ceremony.

Harbor Inn - Vacation Rentals by Heritage Harbor

1851 Old Chicago Road, Ottawa

visitheritageharborinn.com

Whether you are connecting with friends and family or looking to slow down the pace of time, Heritage Harbor is the ideal destination to craft your Starved Rock experience. Being in the center of Starved Rock Country means you can explore authentic Illinois while you discover yourself in the great outdoors. With dozens of lavish and modern rentals nestled along the Illinois River, you’re bound to experience a stunning sunrise or sunset over the water. Enjoy convenient on-property bike and boat rentals, then dine at Bluegill Boathouse and Marina Bar for breathtaking views and delectable food. From towering, two-story, open-floor-plan villas to chic minimalist “bunkies,” there’s a rental for every size group and occasion on the waterfront at Heritage Harbor.

Grand Bear Falls is an indoor water park linked to Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock. (Scott Anderson)

Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock

2643 Route 178, North Utica

grandbearresort.com

Utica’s Grand Bear Resort, located just outside Starved Rock State Park, features a variety of cozy suites, cabins, villas and more than 11,000 square feet of event space. Grand Bear is also home to a massive, 24,000-square-foot indoor water park, featuring play zones, slides, a wave pool, lazy river and 15-person hot tub. Surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the Starved Rock area, Grand Bear Resort is a great place to host your next family gathering, wedding, holiday party, meeting or family getaway. Come experience the oasis where relaxation meets adventure.

Perched above the Vermilion River seven miles from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, Kishauwau Cabins bring guests close to nature while providing all the amenities of home. (Photo provided by Kishauwau Cabins)

Kishauwau Cabins

901 N. 2129th Road, Tonica

Kishauwaucabins.com

Perched above the Vermilion River, just seven miles from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, Kishauwau Cabins brings guests close to nature, while providing all the amenities of home. Kishauwau’s cabins are spaced apart far enough to give guests privacy and a sense of wilderness seclusion, while still only being a short drive from some premier attractions in nearby canal towns such as Utica, Ottawa and La Salle. Whether you’re looking for a place to stay warm while trying to spot bald eagles in the winter, or a cozy lodging destination that will keep you cool after a hot day of river rafting on the nearby Vermilion during the summer, Kishauwau’s cabins can accommodate. All 17 cabins are four-season units, capable of keeping guests comfortable year round. Each of Kishauwau’s cabins includes the kitchen appliances you need to prepare food on-site. This comes in addition to barbecues and fire pits, giving you plenty of options for enjoying a meal in the comfort of your cabin.

Camp Aramoni offers luxury boutique camping in Tonica, Illinois. (Photo provided by Camp Aramoni )

Camp Aramoni

809 N. 2199th Road, Tonica

CampAramoni.com

Camp Aramoni is a boutique campground and event venue that’s redefining travel in the Midwest. Located on 96 acres of lush forests in a former 19th century brickyard, this lavish accommodation is located just 90 minutes south of Chicago. This luxury experience combines the thrills of a classic camping experience with all the amenities of a world-class hotel. Choose from 11 safari-style tents to enjoy the highest level of hospitality wrapped into a secluded natural landscape. Guests can also book experiences and excursions like whiskey and chocolate flights, in-room spa services, private chef dinners and even guided hikes led by the resort owner. Be sure to follow Camp Aramoni on Facebook and Instagram to learn about upcoming special events and dinners open to the general public.

Holiday Inn Club’s Fox River Resort At Sheridan

2558 N. 3650rd Road, Sheridan

HolidayInnClub.com

Situated on an expansive property with a lake, the relaxed resort is conveniently located just minutes from Route 71, popular cultural exhibits like the Norsk Museum and the new Dayton Bluffs Nature Preserve in Ottawa. Guests are treated to casual studios with kitchens, living areas, pull-out couches and flat-screen TVs. The resort’s one- to two-bedroom villas add fireplaces, separate living rooms and/or patios or balconies. On property, you’ll also find a laid-back grill eatery, a sandwich shop and a pizzeria. Other amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a nine-hole golf course, and a stocked fishing lake with boat rentals, in addition to mini-golf, tennis courts, an arcade and a playground.