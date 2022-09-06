La Salle’s Launch Kitchen Is Serving Up Delicious Food Made With Seasonal Ingredients

If you order fish and chips at Launch Kitchen, it won’t be fried. Instead, you’ll be served house-made potato chips coated in truffle powder with fish baked in Cajun seasoning alongside homemade tartar and cocktail sauces.

Over the summer, Eric Pyszka says he went through cases of fish for that one dish.

“We wanted to marry the idea of elevated food with more everyday items,” says Pyszka, owner of the La Salle restaurant. “We want to take it to that next level. We want to put our own twist on it.”

The restaurant’s menu changes regularly to reflect the use of seasonal ingredients and to try out new dishes.

Fall is one of his favorite times of year when his customers are getting out and trying to soak up that last bit of nice weather, he says. “We really try to encapsulate that into the things we do for fall,” he says about their fall entree and drink menus, which in the past included a pumpkin pesto pasta and an Old-Fashioned with cinnamon-infused maple syrup.

Pyszka’s love of food and entertaining is felt throughout every detail of his new restaurant, from the small, intimate dining area to the comfortable, inviting Barrels and Bottles room. “No matter what I did in life as a career I always liked to bartend and I always liked to cook, just as a passion,” he notes. “I ended up majoring in environmental science then I became a health inspector for many, many years. I was still working in the food industry, just in a different aspect of all of it.

“One day I was like, ‘You know, I was always happiest in the bar; I was always happiest in the kitchen. Let’s chase after that dream.”

Pyszka traveled for work in his younger days, spending time in Miami and the Caribbean, influencing his dishes in La Salle.

“Even when we were 18, 19 years old, we were foodies,” he says. “We loved going to dinner at different places. It wasn’t just the flair. We always tried to chase after what’s new and unique.

“We really wanted to bring that type of restaurant to life here in the Illinois Valley and I think we’ve hit a real stride with what we’re doing.”

Repeat customers tell him they are excited to try what’s next. Groups come in and order one of everything to share with the table. “That tells me we’re doing something correct,” he says.

Each chef or line cook has at least one dish on the menu they created.

“We want them to be creative,” he explains. “We don’t want this to just be a job. We want it to be a creative outlet for them.”

The complement to the kitchen is Bottles and Barrels, which offers a list of classic cocktails. Launch Kitchen offers nine Illinois craft beers and liquor by Star Union Spirits, a craft distillery in Peru. Pyszka says he buys local as often as he can.

“I think it’s absolutely awesome I can sit here and make a from-scratch cocktail for you that was brought to life here and literally distilled less than half a mile away,” he says. “You cannot get more unique than that. It’s the epitome of customized.”

Launch Kitchen is part of the Gateway to La Salle project, which includes the neighboring business, Nick’s on 6, and an outdoor space with tables and artificial turf. On the weekends, they have live music outside.

“It really all comes together, because you have the best of three worlds,” he says. “You have really good food, escalated cocktails and craft beers, and with Nick you have your more traditional sports bar element. It’s just something for everyone here.”

Pyszka says it’s not uncommon to see two couples come in together, with one heading to Nick’s on 6 for a Miller Lite and Captain and Coke and the other couple heads to Bottles and Barrels for a lager, a glass of wine or a cocktail.

“Everyone mixes and mingles back and forth,” he says. “It works really well.”

Families enjoy bringing their kids and dogs to the outdoor green space.

“We’re all for that,” he says. “That’s what it’s all about.”

If you order fish and chips at Launch Kitchen, it won’t be fried. Instead, you’ll be served house-made potato chips coated in truffle powder with fish baked in Cajun seasoning alongside homemade tartar and cocktail sauces.

Over the summer, Eric Pyszka says he went through cases of fish for that one dish.

“We wanted to marry the idea of elevated food with more everyday items,” says Pyszka, owner of the La Salle restaurant. “We want to take it to that next level. We want to put our own twist on it.”

The restaurant’s menu changes regularly to reflect the use of seasonal ingredients and to try out new dishes.

Fall is one of his favorite times of year when his customers are getting out and trying to soak up that last bit of nice weather, he says. “We really try to encapsulate that into the things we do for fall,” he says about their fall entree and drink menus, which in the past included a pumpkin pesto pasta and an Old-Fashioned with cinnamon-infused maple syrup.

Pyszka’s love of food and entertaining is felt throughout every detail of his new restaurant, from the small, intimate dining area to the comfortable, inviting Barrels and Bottles room. “No matter what I did in life as a career I always liked to bartend and I always liked to cook, just as a passion,” he notes. “I ended up majoring in environmental science then I became a health inspector for many, many years. I was still working in the food industry, just in a different aspect of all of it.

“One day I was like, ‘You know, I was always happiest in the bar; I was always happiest in the kitchen. Let’s chase after that dream.”

Pyszka traveled for work in his younger days, spending time in Miami and the Caribbean, influencing his dishes in La Salle.

“Even when we were 18, 19 years old, we were foodies,” he says. “We loved going to dinner at different places. It wasn’t just the flair. We always tried to chase after what’s new and unique.

“We really wanted to bring that type of restaurant to life here in the Illinois Valley and I think we’ve hit a real stride with what we’re doing.”

Repeat customers tell him they are excited to try what’s next. Groups come in and order one of everything to share with the table. “That tells me we’re doing something correct,” he says.

Each chef or line cook has at least one dish on the menu they created.

“We want them to be creative,” he explains. “We don’t want this to just be a job. We want it to be a creative outlet for them.”

The complement to the kitchen is Bottles and Barrels, which offers a list of classic cocktails. Launch Kitchen offers nine Illinois craft beers and liquor by Star Union Spirits, a craft distillery in Peru. Pyszka says he buys local as often as he can.

“I think it’s absolutely awesome I can sit here and make a from-scratch cocktail for you that was brought to life here and literally distilled less than half a mile away,” he says. “You cannot get more unique than that. It’s the epitome of customized.”

Launch Kitchen is part of the Gateway to La Salle project, which includes the neighboring business, Nick’s on 6, and an outdoor space with tables and artificial turf. On the weekends, they have live music outside.

“It really all comes together, because you have the best of three worlds,” he says. “You have really good food, escalated cocktails and craft beers, and with Nick you have your more traditional sports bar element. It’s just something for everyone here.”

Pyszka says it’s not uncommon to see two couples come in together, with one heading to Nick’s on 6 for a Miller Lite and Captain and Coke and the other couple heads to Bottles and Barrels for a lager, a glass of wine or a cocktail.

“Everyone mixes and mingles back and forth,” he says. “It works really well.”

Families enjoy bringing their kids and dogs to the outdoor green space.

“We’re all for that,” he says. “That’s what it’s all about.”

LAUNCH KITCHEN

328 Third St., La Salle

815-202-3149

www.launch-kitchen.com