6 Great Places To Stay During Your Summer Getaway

It takes more than a day to soak in the natural splendor, delicious restaurants and pulse-pounding adventure activities in Starved Rock Country. Luckily, there’s a wide range of unique lodging destinations where you can refresh and recharge for another fun-filled day of hiking, boutique shopping and artisan spirit sampling. From a historic lodge surrounded by untouched nature to picturesque family-friendly campgrounds, a perfect lodging option awaits everyone visiting the Starved Rock Country region this summer.

Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center

One Lodge Lane, Oglesby

Starvedrocklodge.com

Treat yourself to a relaxing vacation and getaway in the heart of Starved Rock State Park. The Starved Rock Lodge is one of Illinois’ foremost lodging destinations for those looking to enjoy hiking, outdoor adventure, history and architectural landmarks. Within the lodge, you’ll find historic ambiance in the main dining room, where the atmosphere is friendly and casual. Relax and unwind in their indoor pool, hot tub and sauna, or stop by The Back Door Lounge to fuel up before a hike or cool off with a locally brewed craft beer. Choose a hotel room in the lodge or one of their log cabins in the woods. Either way, you’ll wake up refreshed from the natural beauty of the surroundings. Looking for a place to hold your meeting? Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center was voted the best lodge in the Midwest for a meeting. The Lodge and Conference Center is also a major wedding destination, particularly for those looking for an outdoor ceremony.

Harbor Inn - Cottage Rentals by Heritage Harbor

1851 Old Chicago Road, Ottawa

visitheritageharborinn.com

Whether you are connecting with friends and family or looking to slow down the pace of time, Heritage Harbor is the ideal destination to craft your Starved Rock experience. Being in the center of Starved Rock Country means you can explore authentic Illinois while you discover yourself in the great outdoors. With 30 vacation rentals nestled along the Illinois River, it is certain you will experience a magnificent sunrise or sunset over the water. From cozy cottages to immaculate villas, there’s a rental for every size group and occasion on the waterfront at Heritage Harbor.

Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock

2643 Route 178, North Utica

grandbearresort.com

Utica’s Grand Bear Resort, located just outside Starved Rock State Park, features a variety of cozy suites, cabins, villas and over 11,000 square feet of event space. Grand Bear is also home to a massive, 24,000-square-foot indoor water park, featuring play zones, slides, a wave pool, lazy river, and 15-person hot tub. Surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the Starved Rock area, Grand Bear Resort is a great place to host your next family gathering, wedding, holiday party, meeting or family getaway. Come experience the oasis where relaxation meets adventure.

Kishauwau Cabins

901 N. 2129th Road, Tonica

Kishauwaucabins.com

Perched above the Vermilion River, just seven miles from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, Kishauwau Cabins brings guests close to nature, while providing all the amenities of home. Kishauwau’s cabins are spaced apart far enough to give guests privacy and a sense of wilderness seclusion, while still only being a short drive from some premier attractions in nearby canal towns such as Utica, Ottawa and LaSalle. Whether you’re looking for a place to stay warm while trying to spot bald eagles in the winter, or a cozy lodging destination that will keep you cool after a hot day of river rafting on the nearby Vermilion during the summer, Kishauwau’s cabins can accommodate. All 17 cabins are four-season units, capable of keeping guests comfortable year round. Each of Kishauwau’s cabins includes the kitchen appliances you need to prepare food on-site. This comes in addition to barbecues and fire pits, giving you plenty of options for enjoying a meal in the comfort of your cabin.

Pleasant Creek Campground

926 N. 2150th Road, Oglesby

pleasantcreekcampground.com

Pleasant Creek Campground is nestled in a wooded setting along a tributary of the Vermilion River, surrounded by rolling hills and mature trees. This campground, located five miles from the entrance of Starved Rock State Park, has become a major destination for those looking to pitch a tent near the park. Pleasant Creek Campground quietly is tucked away in Starved Rock Country, only minutes away from unique shops, historical sites, recreational activities, and amazing dining options. The 140 spacious campsites provide ample room for all of your camping necessities, and an inviting setting to create family memories to last a lifetime.

The Bickerman Building Lodging

166 Mill St., Utica

Thebickerman.com

Just a short drive from Starved Rock State Park, you’ll find The Bickerman Building. This recently restored storefront, originally constructed in 1874, now houses two gorgeous lofted rental condos, perfect for a romantic getaway or girls road trip. Located in downtown Utica, on the same block as popular spots like August Hill Winery and the Lodi Tap House, and directly above the new Bruce & Ollie’s ice cream and coffee shop, these luxurious units put you in the middle of this fun, quaint community.