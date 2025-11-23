Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Lovina’s family is busy with church services, shared meals and successful hunting

It is Monday evening and we just finished eating supper. It was an easy supper of leftovers from Saturday night’s supper. It consisted of barbecued chicken, wings, and macaroni and cheese. Our supper guests Saturday night were daughter Loretta, Dustin, and their children Denzel, Byron, and Kylie, son Joseph and Grace, daughter Lovina, Daniel and baby Brooklyn, and Joanna (son Benjamin’s special friend). Joseph and Grace stayed here for the night.

Daughter Verena and Daniel Ray are hunting at daughter Elizabeth and Tim’s place. They also ate after they came back. We had plenty left. While out on their hunt, son-in-law Tim shot a 10-point buck. He shot an 8-point buck during bow season. This is helping Tim and Elizabeth fill their freezer since beef prices are so high. This is daughter Verena’s first time hunting this season, so she tried a bow and now a gun. I’m glad she has the chance to try it. I never took an interest in hunting or even fishing so my children don’t take after me on that. That side comes from their father. Haha!

Sunday morning, our family all attended church at sister Emma’s house. It was hosted by my nephew Ben and Crystal. This would be daughter Elizabeth and Tim, and daughter Susan and Ervin’s home church district. It felt so good to be all in attendance. I love seeing my family all in one place, making memories. I feel blessed and often wonder if I thank God enough for his many blessings. It had been 3 to 4 weeks since I last saw our school-age grandchildren. Time goes so fast, and they all get busy with their own families. I’m thankful for our “Family Night”, which we take turns hosting on the third Friday of every month. This is a way to at least get together once a month. We made a schedule of who is hosting and what we each need to bring.

Sunday, our whole family spent the afternoon at Tim’s enjoying snacks. We then all went back to sister Emma’s house, where we ate a delicious supper served by Ben and Crystal. An ice cream cake was presented to nephew Jacob in honor of his 26th birthday, which is Nov. 17. The twenty-six candles on the cake were the kind that relight. Jacob was a good sport about it, and we had a good laugh about it.

Recently, on a Sunday when it wasn’t our church district’s services, we spent the day at Joseph and Grace’s house. They had a delicious brunch and then made us supper before leaving for home. We spent the afternoon playing games and enjoying snacks. The day was enjoyable and went much too fast. Also joining us were Dustin and Loretta and Daniel and Lovina, and all of their children. Son Benjamin and Joanna spent the weekend in Holmes County, Ohio, at her parents’ house, and attended church out there. Joanna has moved out here to Michigan and lives with Dustin and Loretta. Their children love her! She is good with children. She works four days a week right now.

This past week, we lost two more family members and regret not being able to attend either of the funerals. Thursday was my Dad’s oldest sibling’s funeral. Uncle Albert James Coblentz was 95. He had the same name as my Grandpa Bert. My dad was the next oldest of the 13 children, but passed away too soon at the age of 69. Six of Dad’s brothers still living are William (Bill), 87, Menno, 86, Robert (Bobby), 84, Joe, 83, Melvin, 80, and Amos, 78.

On Sunday was the funeral for my cousin Amos. Amos was the oldest cousin on my mother’s side of the family. His mother (Aunt Leah) is my mom’s sister and is 90. Our deepest sympathy to both families as they mourn their loved ones. May God comfort them during this difficult time and always.

I’ll share a recipe with you that was sent to me from a reader from Maryland. Thank you, James. James Coffey is the author of two canning books, Country Canning and Country Canning 2.

Until next week…. God Bless!

DEER SCRAPPLE

3 quarts broth (from cooking bones)

3 cups corn meal

1 cup flour (whole wheat / buckwheat)

2 cups ground meat

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper (more or less)

Bring broth to a boil. Add cooked meat. Mix corn meal and flour with water, then add to broth. It should be the consistency of corn meal mush. Cook slowly for 30 minutes using a heavy pan. Pour into cake or loaf pans. When cold, slice and fry on both sides until golden. Can be frozen too.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.