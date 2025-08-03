Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Trying to stay cool on hot, humid days

I should be starting supper, but it is so hot and humid again today. I don’t even want to think of cooking. Maybe it’ll cool off when the sun goes down, and then I’ll probably make something easy.

Today, I washed our laundry, and then also washed Ervin and Susan’s laundry. It is almost dry. I still have a few pieces hanging on the porch. It looked like rain, so I didn’t want to take any chances of getting the clothes wet again.

I spent the day Friday at our daughter Elizabeth’s house helping with her work. They hosted church services again at their house Sunday under a tent. I peeled and chopped over 10 dozen hard-cooked eggs and 10 pounds of hot dogs. This was used for egg salad for the church lunch. I also cleaned her windows.

When Allison, 5, heard I was coming, she said, “Grandma gives us candy when she leaves cause she misses us. She’s so nice.” Ha, ha! She’s such a petite little blond-haired, blue-eyed girl.

Abigail is at the age where she wants to earn money. She wants to sell vegetables from their garden by the road. Elizabeth told her she needs to wait until they have all they need first. I am hoping Elizabeth and some of her children (and maybe even Tim) will go along to the book signing in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday. If Abigail is along, she can practice handling money by selling cookbooks for me.

Tim and Timothy (TJ), 6, picked some banana peppers and zucchini for me to take home. TJ seems to enjoy helping his dad in the garden. It sure makes Grandma feel special when the children all want to sit beside me at lunchtime. Andrea, 3, reminds me so much of Elizabeth when she was a little girl. All the children wanted to help me chop the eggs and hot dogs. Although I could’ve done it faster, it’s nice that they want to help. Abigail told her siblings if they are naughty in front of grandma she will write about it in her column. Sweet innocence of little children.

On my way home from Tim’s on Friday, I stopped at Ervin and Susan’s house to get their dirty laundry. Saturday was rainy, so I didn’t get it washed until today. From Friday night until Saturday night, we had 2½ inches of rain.

On Sunday in this church district, three little boys share the same birthday. Grandson Ryan turned 6. Niece Emma and Menno’s son Menno turned 5, and his cousin Austin turned 7. Austin wasn’t there, but I think it’s neat that they all share the same day a year apart.

On our way home from Tim’s on Sunday, we stopped at Ervin’s again to see how they were doing. Daniel Ray and Verena had picked up their five oldest children and brought them to church. They also took them to see the parade in town Saturday. Jennifer, Ryan and Curtis drove home with us. I was glad to get to hold baby Sharlene. She is 11 days old and weighs 7 pounds and 15 ounces now. She reminds me of Jennifer when she was a baby. She can make all kinds of expressions. I could have sat there longer and held her, but Grandpa was ready to get home.

I will share the recipe of Pickled Red Beets that we serve for our church lunches.

God Bless!

Tim and Liz's son TJ walks through the grape trellis. (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Pickled Red Beets

10 quarts raw beets

5 cups white vinegar

12 cups water

6 cups sugar

4 teaspoons salt

Boil beets for 10 to 15 minutes until tender, then drain and peel. In a large pan, heat beets and mixed brine (vinegar, water, sugar and salt) until brine starts to boil. Ladle beets and brine into jars, leaving ½ inch headspace. Wipe jar rims with a dampened paper towel. Adjust lids and process in a boiling water canner for 10 minutes. If the vinegar is too strong, you can adjust the brine to 1 cup to every 3 cups of water.

Note: Canning times are subject to change according to U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations. For the latest canning times, check your county Extension office or the National Center for Home Food Preservation website.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.