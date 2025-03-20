Eye On Illinois: 2 weeks later and ‘no comment’ on future of ComEd prosecution

How long does it take to get a “no comment”?

On Feb. 25, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, a former Cook County and federal prosecutor, issued a news release announcing the application and screening process for a new U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, preferring a prosecutor “who will understand the importance of implementing and enforcing our immigration laws, fight to stop rampant and rising criminal activity in Chicago, support our brave men and women in law enforcement and prevent public corruption.”

On March 3, Capitol News Illinois reported, that U.S. District Judge Manish Shah tossed four of nine counts on which federal prosecutors had earned convictions – their sentences were pending – in a 2023 trial of former ComEd executives accused of bribing former House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Defense attorneys for the “ComEd Four” argued “the jury was wrongly instructed in light of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last summer that narrowed federal bribery law,” according to CNI’s Hannah Meisel. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu, who led the prosecution on the Madigan cases, said it was unclear if the office would agree to a retrial, appeal Shah’s decision or just proceed with sentencing on the five remaining convictions.

“Shah declined to stay the case based on President Trump’s recent executive order calling for a pause and review of how the Justice Department enforces the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act,” Meisel wrote, noting four remaining falsification charges are tied to that law.

That afternoon, I wrote to the press email address on LaHood’s website seeking a comment on the intersection of Trump’s FCPA order, Shah’s ComEd Four ruling and the Senate confirmation process for a new lead attorney.

Hearing nothing until March 12 – LaHood was busy March 5 with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform questioning mayors about municipal policies regarding federal immigration law – I called LaHood’s Capitol Hill office. The person who answered was quite helpful, taking a message and offering a direct email address to LaHood’s communications director.

I forwarded my original email. She responded on March 14 with LaHood’s statement on the attorney search and also his statement on Madigan’s Feb. 12 conviction, which I hadn’t requested. I replied with a clarification of my actual query – whether taxpayers might expect to see the office continue to push for a retrial of the ComEd defendants or if it is likely the Northern District team shifts its legal priorities elsewhere – while highlighting another development: it was Bhachu’s last day on the job.

My answer came on March 17: “Hey Scott – as of now we don’t have a comment further on the issue. We will stay in touch as the issue plays out a bit more!”

When I hear more, so will you.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.