Beyond Trim: Fish over supplements for getting omega-3 fatty acids

A ton of research exists about the health benefits of consuming omega-3 fatty acids.

Studies look at the ways they might affect cardiovascular health, stroke risk, triglyceride levels, depression symptoms, Alzheimer’s disease, ADHD and eye health just to name a few. Some results are more promising than others.

Omega-3 fats are readily available in nature. Two forms are found in seafood, especially cold-water fish such as salmon, trout and herring. Another form is found in plants such as flaxseed, soybean, chia seeds and walnuts. All forms are beneficial.

Omega-3 supplements are widely available, but when it comes to seafood, the evidence for food vs. supplements seems to favor the food source. That may be because other nutrients found in seafood also promote health. There’s enough evidence that the current Federal Government’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends adults eat 8 ounces or more of a variety of seafood per week for all the nutrients seafood provides.

I prefer to get my omega-3 fats from food, so I regularly consume fish, flaxseed, nuts and soy products. The following salmon recipe is one I often prepare:

Simple Salmon

1 lb. skin on salmon filet

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1/8 tsp. onion powder

1/8 tsp. garlic powder

Remove the fish from the refrigerator so that it can sit at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes while you prepare. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare baking sheet by spraying with cooking spray or line the baking sheet with parchment paper or nonstick aluminum foil (my preference for easy cleanup).

Pat the fish dry on both sides with paper towels and place the filet on the baking sheet, skin side down. If the filet is a lot thinner at one end, fold that end under so the filet is about the same thickness from end to end.

Combine the seasonings and sprinkle over the top of the filet. Place the baking sheet on the top rack of the oven and bake for 15 minutes.

Check for doneness by flaking with a fork or use a thermometer. The fish should flake easily and be opaque in the center. If using a meat thermometer, I take it out when the thermometer reads 130 to 135 degrees. Once out of the oven, cover and let sit for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Despite the many food sources of omega-3 fats, many people choose supplements. If you think you need one, have a discussion with your doctor. Keep in mind that the supplement industry is not well regulated. If your doctor suggests supplementation, you should look for a brand that does third-party testing to ensure the highest quality.

• Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.