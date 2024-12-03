Eye On Illinois: For gift-giving inspiration, no reason to look across the state border

I’m not the greatest gift giver – nor am I all that good about drafting my own wish list – so over the years I’ve tried to spend a few column inches sharing reader inspirations in hopes of making everyone’s holidays a little brighter.

Over the years in this space, it’s been a pleasure to direct readers to EnjoyIllinois.com, the state tourism office’s website, which has both a page dedicated to products made in Illinois (enjoyillinois.com/illinois-made) as well as a current holiday gift guide (tinyurl.com/2024ILgifts).

As usual, the list includes a lot of food and drink items, but there also are suggestions that might be a bit more shelf-stable (if shipped carefully!) like artistic, functional pieces from Eshelman Pottery in my dad’s hometown of Elizabeth or an essential oil diffuser from Pulliam Creek Farms Candle Company in Harrisburg.

Highlighted culinary treats include a gift box from Del’s Popcorn Shop in Decatur, a three-pack of Dutch mustard from Boetje’s in Rock Island and elderberry syrup – made with downstate fruit – from Glacier’s End in Marion. The full website is well worth exploring, but as always reader suggestions are welcome. Please drop an email with your favorite local gift item and I’ll share select responses in future columns.

Still stumped? Many communities have merchant associations that offer gift cards accepted at dozens of member businesses.

If your weekend calendar is free, plan to head to Springfield for the Illinois Product Holiday Market, which runs Friday through Sunday north of the Governor’s Mansion. According to the Department of Agriculture, there will be free family activities, live music, an ornament workshop, food and drink vendors – including seven in-state wineries – and, of course, chances to visit Santa Claus.

But if the capital city is a bit too far afield, there’s a new way to support Prairie State businesses: the inaugural Illinois Product Holiday Box. Available for $50 at the ag department building or shipped across the country for $70, the box represents the best of nine companies: cashews from B’s Gourmet Nuts, Winnetka; sea salt caramel popcorn from Creekstone Kettle Works, Raymond; grounds from Fire Department Coffee, Rockford; a Christmas tree candle from Bee-utiful Honey & Candles, Chicago; strawberry habañero jelly from Fired Up Jellies and Jams, Carbondale; Garlic Goddess hot sauce from Garlic Breath Farm, Elburn; snack sticks from Turasky Meats, Springfield; an all-purpose blend from Riley’s Seasoning, Pittsfield; and cheddar crunchy cheese from Umland’s Crunchy Cheese, Marengo.

The box also is literally a gift that keeps on giving as it includes two tickets to the Illinois Product Expo March 1 and 2 in Springfield. Supplies are limited, shipping began Monday. The ag department suggests ordering by Dec. 13 to guarantee delivery by Dec. 25.

Happy gifting!

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. Follow him on X @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.