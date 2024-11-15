Views: Apprenticeships offer debt-free options as education and the workforce change

National Apprenticeship Week celebrates its 10th anniversary from Nov. 17-23, a week dedicated to sharing the life-changing impact that registered apprenticeships have for job seekers and employers alike. U.S. Department of Labor apprenticeships offer a debt-free pathway to a middle-class career while advancing racial and gender equity.

Apprenticeships ensure that good jobs are not dependent on a college degree and strengthen our economy by developing a highly skilled workforce to meet the demands of changing industries. At a time when many Americans are questioning the value of a four-year college degree, economic outcomes for young adults without a degree are improving and apprenticeships are a key reason why.

Apprenticeships are an arrangement in which a worker receives hands-on job training and technical instruction to excel in their desired career, while still earning a paycheck. Apprentices earn to learn, and programs vary in length, with many lasting up to six years depending on the occupation. At the end of a registered program, apprentices graduate and receive a nationally recognized certificate of completion as proof of their skills.

Danielle Sunley is a journeyperson level plumbing BIM/modeler and part-time apprenticeship instructor with United Association of Plumbers, Steamfitters and HVACR, Local 137. (Photo provided by Illinois Press Association)

As the cost of higher education increases, we are seeing a demand for young people seeking pathways to good, union jobs across industries without the burden of student debt. Hannah Hill, a 26-year-old painter and treasurer of Painters Local Union 90, went to college to pursue a career in nursing but quickly questioned if she was suited for the field. Hill, like many young people faced with the burden of college debt, instead turned toward jobs that were not marketed to them in high school.

National Apprenticeship Week offers us an opportunity to see more pathways to economic security. Apprenticeships can serve as the great equalizer in our economy. The biggest employee benefit may be earning from day 1, and for employers, they can help close the skills gap, reduce hiring costs and increase employee retention.

Illinois is poised for growth in apprenticeship programs across industries, with more than 400 registered apprenticeship programs spanning construction and building trades, hospitality and culinary arts, and mechanic and machinery fields. As the job market for those with four-year college degrees continues to tighten, more and more young people are looking for debt-free pathways into a career.

The Illinois General Assembly first introduced the Apprenticeship Act in 1819, and in the past decade has reaffirmed its commitment to providing pathways for all workers. This past year, we saw an $18 million investment for Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship programs across the state, and the launch of the Climate Works Pre-Apprenticeship program to train underserved residents

for careers in the clean energy sector. In the construction industry, we see an annual investment of $136 million for worker skills development and significant returns on every dollar invested.

Programs like these show us that there are many paths toward the American Dream, and increasingly, young workers are making the leap from the college campus to the apprenticeship campus. In the construction workforce, workers receive 27% more training than curriculum hours when compared to a bachelor’s degree, a model that can be built upon as employers consider expanding apprenticeships into other industries.

We have made significant strides over the past 10 years, and Illinois’ investment in pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs has led to its top ranking in workforce development. In fact, we rank number one in the Midwest.

The commitment to examine the future we are creating for young people entering the workforce is leading many of us to rethink college as the only path to good wages. Instead, we are reframing “success” as a diverse economy that works for all, whether you have a college degree or graduated from a registered apprenticeship program. A family-sustaining wage, secure retirement, health care and job safety are things that all workers deserve.

A college degree can pay off for the careers that truly need it, but it’s not the only educational option that can lead to a rewarding career. Whether you are just entering the job market or are beginning a career transition, the apprenticeship model can offer something for everyone. When we invest in our entire education system, including apprenticeships, we are committing to the future of our communities and workforce.

For a list of National Apprenticeship Week events near you and for more information, click here.

• Tim Drea is president of Illinois AFL-CIO. Danielle Sunley is a journeyperson level plumbing BIM/modeler and part-time apprenticeship instructor with United Association of Plumbers, Steamfitters and HVACR, Local 137.