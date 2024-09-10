Eye On Illinois: When candidates speak of ideals and goals, listen for plans and plausibility

Chances are good if you’re taking time to read this column about state government, you’re inclined to pay a little bit of attention to tonight’s presidential debate.

We’ll leave all that analysis for the experts and their imitators, but the occasion reminds us of two things: One, there are other races on the Nov. 5 ballot, so you’ve got exactly eight weeks to decide on U.S. House, and state legislative, judicial and county candidates, plus any relevant referendum questions. If you don’t know which races apply, contact your local election authority, most likely the county clerk.

The other reminder is that regardless of the race, from the library board to the White House, it’s important to listen not only to what candidates hope to accomplish but how they plan to reach those goals. If they have an ambitious policy goal, what is the funding mechanism? If they want to enact new legislation, what is the likelihood of getting enough votes in support?

It’s refreshing to encounter a candidate likely to land in the minority party speak frankly about the uphill challenge of significant change, and equally frustrating to hear a campaign speech from someone who doesn’t understand the powers of the office they seek.

We all might like government more if it weren’t populated with so many politicians.

GET INFORMED: The Department of Natural Resources announced public meetings in eight northern Illinois counties to discuss how chronic wasting disease is affecting wild deer and state management strategies. We’re past two decades since CWD first showed up near Roscoe with positive test results in 21 counties, as far south as Kankakee and Livingston. For more information on the sessions, from Sept. 23 through Oct. 9, visit tinyurl.com/DNRCWDinfo.

GET INVOLVED: The Secretary of State’s Office launched the Lifesaving Education and Awareness on Donation program, which involves partnering with the State Board of Education to support and validate a range of community service activities to bolster the state’s organ and tissue donor registry. An agency release reports a dramatic drop in registrations among people ages 16 to 21 when obtaining their first driver’s license with only 32,032 in 2023, the smallest total in a decade. For more information, visit LifeGoesOn.com.

ON THIS DAY: Ted Kluszewski was born 100 years ago today in Summit, not too far from Comiskey Park. After excelling in football for Argo High School he played in parts of 15 seasons with four Major League Baseball franchises, including the White Sox, belting three home runs in the 1959 World Series. Klu made four straight all-star appearances (1953-1956) with the Cincinnati Reds and was the hitting coach for two Reds’ World Series winners in 1975 and 1976. He died after a heart attack in 1988.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. Follow him on X @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.