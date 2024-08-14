Eye On Illinois: Wheels in motion for state’s drivers to opt for mobile identity verification

Will you be getting a digital driver’s license?

On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker signed House Bill 4592, which allows the Secretary of State’s Office to create a system for what officials are calling “mobile IDs.” According to a news release from Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, the new law makes Illinois the 13th to offer some sort of digital identification while at least 18 others are undergoing a similar process.

“This bill gives our residents the same ability to have a mobile card if they want one, while still providing them with the option of a traditional physical card,” said state Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, who sponsored the legislation. “We can keep folks safe while providing them with the convenience and benefit of modern technology.”

Another sponsor, state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, said one of the perks is allowing someone to prove their age without disclosing other information, such as a home address. Giannoulias’ office said the technology will allow sharing only the necessary data “via a contactless encrypted data exchange between” a personal mobile device and a reader.

We don’t have a firm timetable, but it won’t be long before businesses start putting up “Mobile ID Accepted Here” signs, perhaps along with a price hike tied to deploying new technology to meet the demand.

It’s easy to appreciate the advantages to everyone of some folks opting in to the ability to tap a device at a retail checkout kiosk to prove eligibility to buy a bottle of wine, from speedier shopping to another throttle on underage purchases.

It’s also easy to understand the security concerns of putting even more information into the cyberverse. One of our many wealthy online sports books could take over-under wagers on when the state or some national chain will have to issue the inevitable data breach alert.

That concern is one of the reasons I’d like to keep digital verification away from voting, even as I understand the redundancy of verifying identity and home address with several different government tiers, including school and library districts.

It’s also worth considering the context of Pritzker’s Aug. 6 signature on Senate Bill 2803, regarding identification cards for people being released from jail or prison.

“Access to opportunities and basic needs is critical for successful re-entry following incarceration,” Giannoulias said. “It starts with having a valid ID, which is necessary to secure everything from employment to housing, health care and a bank account.”

Giannoulias’ assertion applies to anyone, regardless of incarceration status, highlighting the importance of creating and maintaining mobile ID networks with the highest degree of accuracy and reliability. And eventually, as technology advances, ensuring cost isn’t a barrier to participation.

It won’t happen overnight, but these changes are coming.

