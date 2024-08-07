Eye On Illinois: Get ready to eat your way through the State Fair

Starting tomorrow, all culinary roads lead to Springfield.

After asking readers to share must-eat food stops throughout Illinois in 2021, I started focusing on cuisine at the State Fair, running through Aug. 18.

StateFair.Illinois.gov lists 131 individual food stands. Returning from 2023 is the ability to export the data to a file to create a spreadsheet, where each row has a list of products, a location, a Google map URL and precise geographic information system coordinates. Although many vendors have multiple sites, they don’t all offer the same fare at each spot, so planning ahead is important.

Also returning this year is “Small Plates, Big Tastes,” in which every Village of Cultures vendor sells sample-size portions for only $3. Weekdays again will feature the 2-5 p.m. Feeding Frenzy discount window, heralded by the “Jaws” theme song.

The fair website used to cram all “what’s new” information on one page, but it’s now got several subcategories for trams, the mullet contest and Fairytales on Ice, among other options. With all due respect to those making a buck on items and experiences, here we’re food-focused and as such appreciate the “New Food” and “New Drinks” tabs. There’s also a quick guide to vegan, gluten-free and lactose-free options.

So what’s new this year?

R-L Cluster Corral at the Reisch Pavilion on Illinois Avenue offers “rolled” ice cream, with candy or cereal mix-ins. Imagine a slab of scoopable ice cream but shaved with a cheese slicer and rolled up to fit in a bowl.

Scoop Du Jour, from Chatham, will have doughnut ice cream sandwiches at its stand inside the main gate at Adventure Village.

Fair staff said the last time fudge was sold in the Expo Building was 2015, but Fudgie Wudgie’s unique, inventive products will be available this year.

On the west side of Grandstand Avenue, north of the Coors tent, is Food Baby. Among its offerings are several specialty smash burgers made with doughnuts, fried cheese curds, fried pickles and an “everything” burger that stands a chance to be a runaway favorite.

On the east side, across from the Illinois State Police, is Mickey’s Massive Burritos, including the Nachos Mucho – a bucket full of Mexican goodness.

Island Noodles, on the north side of Illinois Avenue, will be wok-frying buckwheat soba noodles, a process that appeals to the senses of sight and smell in addition to taste.

Others to keep in mind include the Shroom Shack (not just for vegans) and Hae’s Bakery & Coffee Shoppe, a Springfield staple.

Apologies to vendors I didn’t list. There are more options than anyone could ingest over the fair’s 11 full days. If you’re visiting the fairgrounds, what’s on your personal menu?

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. Follow him on X @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.