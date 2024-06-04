Eye On Illinois: Blind partisanship a pesky impediment to good government

If you’re seeking an organization committed to “exposing instances of power misuse and ethical breaches that lie at the heart of” a political party, that believes “ongoing legal battles underscore the significance of ethical leadership and accountability in public service” along with placing jurists on “our state’s highest court who are loyal to the rule of law and the people,” look no further than the Illinois Republican Party.

On the other hand, if what you need is a group angry about “political prosecution the likes of which occurs in banana republics” or “activist investigators and prosecutors” and “weaponization of the judicial system,” then look in exactly the same place.

Reducing the discourse to “Michael Madigan bad” and “Donald Trump good” papers over any shred of nuance, but ongoing developments regarding both powerful politicians are useful for giving fodder to those who believe certain public officials lack consistency.

This street obviously runs in the other direction. The Democratic Party of Illinois will issue statements critical of Congressional Republican strategy and machinations while overlooking the kind of rule-bending its own Springfield delegation deploys in order to enact its spending priorities every spring. The cycle is as predictable as it is maddening and only alienates people who wish to engage with the government without first wading through layers of politics.

GET INFORMED: Anyone near St. Charles should consider attending a property tax seminar with state Sen. Don Dewitte, R-St. Charles, and state Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the officials’ office, 406 Surrey Woods Drive, with an address from Kane County Supervisor of Assessments Mark Armstrong.

“My office hears regularly from residents who are either confused about line items on their tax bill or who believe they are being over-taxed,” DeWitte said in a release – a statement reflecting recent reader feedback.

“This important seminar will help constituents understand what is included on their property tax bills and how to appeal their taxes,” Ugaste added.

Elected officials statewide should offer identical opportunities.

GET INVOLVED: Metra is running a public survey through June 19 as it begins to chart its future. Although I still endorse the hopes expressed in a May 1 column about the possibility of overhauling and consolidating the state’s public transportation agencies, that’s a long-term vision and Metra is planning for more immediate changes.

To participate, visit surveymonkey.com/r/metra2024. The survey takes about 10 minutes. Questions include: What is the purpose of your trip, how often do you ride and why do you take Metra? It also lists potential destinations around the region for participants to select.

Never miss a chance to provide direct input on the way public bodies operate. Even if you’re not a regular rider, your thoughts matter.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. Follow him on X @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.