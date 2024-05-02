Eye On Illinois: Every session has legislative efforts to address work of first responders

Typing the phrase “first responder” into the General Assembly website (ilga.gov) returns dozens of bills introduced during the current session.

These proposals typically don’t incorporate an explicit definition of the term, although some lump it in as a catch-all with other overlapping designations like law enforcement and paramedic. Most researchers agree “first responders” dates back around 50 years to Boston newspapers reporting on proposed ambulance regulations.

We’ll dispense with the remainder of the lexicography lesson, but suffice it to say when the term surfaces in Springfield the context typically falls under three umbrellas:

First, pensions, as full-time police, firefighter and associated professions account for a sizable chunk of the public employee base. Second, legislation affecting those careers, such as exemptions in Vehicle Code amendments limiting electronic communication (House Bill 2431, which took effect Jan. 1). Third, attempts to directly benefit people, including volunteers, who tackle these daunting tasks.

Consider Senate Bill 1963, which the governor signed into law in June, thereby creating the volunteer emergency worker tax credit program. Illinois now sets aside $5 million in $500 increments applied to state income tax before withholding and refundable credits. Full-time workers who also belong to a volunteer department cannot qualify for the credit. To be considered for one of the 10,000 credits, volunteers must contribute nine months per year and can earn no more than $5,000 for the work.

In 2022, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 3127, making it clear emergency medical dispatchers are legally first responders. They also enacted House Bill 1321, creating the First Responder Behavioral Health Grant Fund to help local governments, law enforcement agencies, fire districts, school districts, hospitals and ambulance services cover expenses related to behavioral health care for first responders.

House Bill 5194 would create an income tax credit for training expenses for volunteers, including equipment. Though currently stalled in the Rules Committee, the plan acknowledges how many Illinoisans rely on volunteers for the type of emergency response work those in larger communities fund directly through taxes as well as the significant personal time and expense volunteer responders dedicate to the vocation.

The state fire marshal’s office certifies volunteer departments. The same office on Friday announced $4 million in grant funding given to 165 fire districts and emergency medical services providers – and noted that meant rejecting 252 applications for about $5.5 million.

There are many ways to thank a first responder, but in the scope of this column’s focus on state government, consider the ways your elected officials might be able to improve conditions for full-time, part-time and volunteer first responders, from the narrow focus of daily operations to long-term financial and health concerns.

Gratitude is wonderful and well deserved – but tangible action can be transformative.

