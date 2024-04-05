VIEWS: Community colleges empower women to pursue careers in historically male-dominated industries

As a career advocate for community inclusion and access to critical services like health care and education, I felt compelled to highlight the work of Illinois community colleges across our state that empower women to pursue careers in historically male-dominated industries. March is National Women’s History Month when we celebrate and remember women’s achievements. Creating opportunities for women through education is a 24/7 mission for the Illinois Community College System.

Illinois’ community colleges continue to be leaders in actively dismantling barriers, supporting women’s long-term career goals, and providing adequate resources. As a key facilitator of workforce training in our state, the Illinois Community College System plays a pivotal role in reshaping the landscape of gender representation in the workforce.

Teresa Garate, vice chair of the Illinois Community College Board (David T Kindler)

Community colleges are not merely centers of community education; they are engines of empowerment, driving change and inclusivity. As a Hispanic woman, this empowerment is especially important to me given the student population across our community college system. Women make up more than 50% of the enrollment in community colleges, and the colleges serve 72% of the minority population in public higher education. Through innovative programs, dedicated support services, and collaborative partnerships, Illinois community colleges are paving the way for women to thrive in fields where they have historically been underrepresented.

One of the most significant contributions of Illinois community colleges is the development of tailored programs designed specifically to prepare women for careers in male-dominated industries. From welding and manufacturing to construction trades, these programs provide women and other underrepresented groups with the specialized skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their chosen fields. By offering hands-on training, mentorship opportunities and real-world experiences, these programs equip individuals with the confidence and competence to succeed.

Illinois community colleges recognize the unique challenges faced by women entering male-dominated fields and take steps to support those challenges. From having the right safety gear to fit women available in a welding program or inviting female industry speakers and alumni to talk to a STEM class, these efforts foster a supportive and nurturing environment that empower women to pursue their career aspirations with determination and resilience.

Furthermore, Illinois community colleges actively cultivate partnerships with industry leaders to ensure that their programs remain relevant and responsive to the evolving needs of the workforce. These partnerships facilitate internships, job placements, and networking opportunities, providing students with valuable connections and practical experience in their chosen fields. By bridging the gap between education and industry, these collaborations enhance the employability of women graduates and facilitate their transition into male-dominated professions.

It is essential to acknowledge the critical role of financial aid and scholarships in making education more accessible and affordable for students pursuing careers in traditionally male-dominated fields. Illinois community colleges offer a range of financial assistance options, enabling women and others from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds to pursue their educational and career goals without undue financial burden. By removing financial barriers to education, these colleges ensure that all women can fulfill their potential in these professions and contribute meaningfully to the workforce.

I am proud to be a part of the Illinois Community College Board, a group of dedicated women and men who support the many goals of Illinois’ community colleges, including empowering women to forge successful career paths in any industry they choose. Through their commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and excellence, these institutions are transforming lives and driving necessary change in our communities. As we continue to champion gender equality and diversity in the workforce, let us recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of Illinois community colleges in creating a more equitable and inclusive future for all.

• Teresa Garate is vice chair of the Illinois Community College Board.