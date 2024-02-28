Historic Highlights: 12 things you may not know about George Washington

February is always a good time to remember George Washington, the nation’s first president. Before that, Washington successfully led the Continental Army through the American Revolution.

Today, Washington ranks second only to Lincoln in most scholarly rankings. The man, myth and legend of Washington is sometimes blurred. With that in mind, here are 12 things you may not know about the “father of our country.”

Statue of George Washington (Metro Creative)

1. He never chopped down the cherry tree. There is no evidence that the well-worn legend of the cherry tree ever happened. Many believe the tale was created by an early biographer to illustrate Washington’s virtues.

2. He did not have wooden teeth. Rather, Washington, in older age, wore an uncomfortable denture made from, among other things, his own lost teeth and the teeth of slaves.

3. He was taller than most. At 6 foot, 2 inches, Washington was unusually tall for his era. That, along with his cultured manner, set him apart in social settings and made him a heartthrob with the ladies.

4. A slave was his confidant. Washington trusted his Black valet, Billy Lee, as few others. A manservant at Mount Vernon who hunted and rode horses with Washington, Lee continued to serve through the Revolution, and was present for some of the commander’s most noteworthy moments.

5. He fathered no children. Washington married Martha Custis, a wealthy widow with two children, in 1759. Although he was close to her kids, Washington fathered no known children himself.

6. He owned massive amounts of land. Washington owned a reported 60,000 acres, although like many planters, he was often deep in debt.

7. He was not an autocratic commander. As a general, Washington emphasized a management style ahead of its time. He welcomed input from his subordinates considered their opinions in making a decision.

8. He learned on the job in the military. Many scholars note that Washington was neither a brilliant tactician nor combat leader. But he developed necessary military and organizational skills to improve himself as the Revolution progressed.

9. His finest moment in the Revolution came after the fighting ended. In world history, many revolutionary leaders seize political power. But in March 1783, Washington gracefully stepped down, setting the stage for democratic transfer of power.

10. He never served in the capital named for him. The seat of American government did not move to Washington, D.C., until 1800. President Washington served in the nation’s first capitals, New York and Philadelphia, for both of his terms.

11. One inauguration speech was the shortest ever. Washington’s second inaugural address was a mere 135 words, the briefest of any president.

12. He worked with no precedent. As the first leader of a new form of government, Washington skillfully crafted a successful presidency with little to go on. In doing so, he created a blueprint for later chief executives to follow.

• Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Illinois. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.