June is Dementia and Brain Awareness Month

If you or someone you love is exhibiting signs of cognitive decline or other brain-related issues, it’s important to see a neurologist to determine the possible causes and potential solutions or management tactics to help ensure a long and healthy life.

“A neurologist is a medical doctor who specializes in treating diseases of the nervous system,” explained Mick Welding, Marketing Director for Morrison Community Hospital. “The nervous system includes the brain and the spinal cord; illnesses, disorders, and injuries involving the nervous system often require a neurologist’s management and treatment.”

Symptoms that may indicate an issue with the brain that commonly require the services of a neurologist include coordination problems, muscle weakness, confusion or dizziness, or a change in sensation. People who are having problems with their senses, including touch, vision, or smell may also need to visit a neurologist.

“Our neurologist at Morrison Community Hospital, Dr. Waseem Ahmad, also sees patients with seizure disorders such as epilepsy, along with people who have suffered a stroke or have multiple sclerosis or other neuromuscular disorders,” added Welding. “He also diagnoses and treats infections of the nervous system, including encephalitis, meningitis, and brain abscesses. He is skilled in managing neurodegenerative disorders, such as Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) and Alzheimer’s disease, along with spinal cord disorders and migraine and cluster headaches.”

A neurologist is often consulted to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. According to the CDC, six million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s in 2020, and the number of people is expected to increase to 14 million by the year 2060.

Take the time during this special month of June to get checked out for any symptoms you think may be related to dementia or other brain issues. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Waseem Ahmad, please call 815-772-5511.

For more information, please contact:

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

815-772-5511

www.morrisonhospital.com