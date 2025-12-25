Obendorf: Celebrations are in full swing

The eggnog is flowing, the majority of my toffee is made, and Christmas gatherings have started.

Our family is about to have Christmas here in Polo and the house will be full. My eggnog is all made and when the bowl starts to empty, I pour in eggnog from the store. There will still be a lot of luscious whipped cream left in the bowl and at that point I use eggnog from the store.

No one really knows the difference. I do cook mine and bring it up to a certain temperature. People will ask since a few years ago eggnog made at home was not even cooked. Now one needs to watch all of that and be very careful. I think the family likes mine because of all the whipped cream floating around in the bowl.

This year at Christmas the family will be honoring our veteran, my sister, Ruby Jean Isley. She was in during the Korean War and one day at the museum Kevin found her duffel bag with her name on it. Linda then found information of when she started to work at the Pentagon. Before that, she was in the Women’s Army Corp Band marching in parades and taking part in a movie. Then they wanted her at the Pentagon, where she served several years.

Linda also found her letter to Santa in 1936 from the Toluca Star. We did not come to Polo until 1938. In the letter, Ruby Jean asked Santa to bring her little sister, which was me, a Shirley Temple doll. I did not get the doll, which was first produced in 1930 by the Ideal Toy Company.

It was popular until Shirley Temple headed in to her pre-teen years and then it went away. They brought it back during the 1950s. At Aplington House we have a Shirley Temple dress for a small child but no doll. Today if one wanted to buy an original Shirley Temple doll, you would pay over $500. I do not think I am interested today.

I did go shopping recently for myself at our new antique shop in Polo, the Easy Street Emporium, by the restaurant. I loved the place and bought two Santas and a glass-blown house ornament from Germany. I could have spent the rest of the day just looking and reminiscing. How I love all the things from past years.

It was then time to go to the museum and drop off toffee for everyone. Also to see what Kevin has done in the past week while it had been so cold. Mike and Kevin had moved in a new cabinet for the veterans part and it is lovely with glass doors. We have many new ideas so keep stopping by. We will be moving things around and changing areas. Also adding screens in places so the air can move a little better.

As Christmas gatherings take place, enjoy being with your friends and family. This is what the holiday season is all about.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.