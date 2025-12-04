Rochelle man sentenced to prison for possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver

A Rochelle man was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison Wednesday, Dec. 3, for possessing and intending to deliver cocaine in January.

Christopher L. Reed, 31, pleaded guilty to the Class X felony when he appeared in Ogle County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing with his attorney, Brian Erwin, in front of Associate Judge Anthony Peska.

Reed initially pleaded not guilty Jan. 22 to possessing between 200 and 600 ecstasy pills, also called MDMA, and 15 to 100 grams of cocaine - charges that followed a Jan. 8 traffic stop in Rochelle.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, ecstasy/MDMA, commonly called “molly,” is both a stimulant and a hallucinogen, “producing an energizing effect, distortions in time and perception, and enhanced enjoyment of tactile experiences. Known as a party drug, ecstasy comes in pill or powder form; the pill has a variety of logos and colors.”

At the start of Wednesday’s hearing, Erwin told Peska that a plea agreement had been reached wherein Reed would plead guilty to the cocaine charge, and the MDMA charge would be dismissed.

Assistant Ogle County State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten said Reed was a passenger in a car that was pulled over at 7:20 p.m. Jan. 8 by Rochelle police for a traffic offense on Lincoln Avenue.

Leisten said a K-9 alerted Rochelle police officer Trevor Owen to a backpack that was on the floor of the car in front of the passenger seat Reed was sitting in.

Leisten said Owen discovered pills and cocaine in the backpack.

“The K-9 alerted the officer to the backpack,” Leisten said. “There was a plastic bag with powder, which was identified as 29 grams of cocaine and $450 in cash. We believe there was an intent to deliver.”

In exchange for his guilty plea, the charge of possessing the MDMA was dismissed, Leisten said, adding that Reed’s criminal history included battery and DUI charges.

“You have the right to address me,” Peska told Reed. “Is there anything you would like to say?”

“No,” replied Reed.

Reed was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections and credited with 329 days served. He will be subject to 18 months of mandatory supervised release (parole) when he is released from prison. Reed also was ordered to pay $2,315 in fines and costs.

He had been held at the Ogle County Jail since his arrest after requests for pretrial release were denied.

During a January detention hearing, Peska denied Reed’s initial request to be released from custody.

Criteria used by judges to make that decision include the nature of the alleged offenses, whether the defendant’s release would present a “clear and present danger” to the community or individuals, and whether the defendant is considered to be a “flight risk” and likely not to appear again for scheduled court cases.

Leisten argued that Reed should not be released, citing his criminal history and that Reed was on probation for another offense in another county when the Ogle County offense occurred.

Reed’s attorney at the time, Assistant Public Defender Michael O’Brien, argued that Reed could be released with the condition that he be electronically monitored.

Peska denied the request, noting that Reed was on probation when the traffic stop occurred.

On Wednesday, Peska encouraged Reed to take part in any drug abuse program offered by the IDOC.

“That will be helpful. I do believe this [charge] is a result of drug abuse,” said Peska. “Good luck sir.”