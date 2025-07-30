First Fridays at the Oregon VFW Aug. 1

Michael Mott (banjo) and Fred Grant (fiddle) perform at the July First Friday Open Mic in Oregon. The next performance is Friday, Aug. 1 at the Oregon VFW. (Photo provided by Lowell Harp)

First Fridays Open Mic will present its monthly show Friday, Aug. 1, at the Oregon VFW.

“This indoor event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience,” said Lowell Harp, the organizer.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free. A jar is available for donations.

“Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come, first-served basis, so it’s best to arrive by 6 p.m. or earlier,” Harp said.

For more information, call Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.

The VFW is located at 1310 W. Washington St. in Oregon. There is ample parking and a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry is offered from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays.