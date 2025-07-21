Hank Kaiser is German Valley’s 2025 Most Valuable Person

Hank Kaiser nodded and offered a slight smile as he accepted the award for being named German Valley’s 2925 Most Valuable Person on Saturday.

“The gentleman we will honor tonight has been offering car repair service to residents of this area for the past 20 years,” said Donna Smith, German Valley Days organizer as she presented the award. “His business is the reason many members of the community can do their jobs since he keeps their vehicles up and running. He does so with understanding and dedication.”

Smith said the person who nominated Kaiser shared an incident when she was out on the road and one of the belts on her car broke. The woman called Kaiser so said he was busy, but would be to her location as soon as he could.

“Since she was delivering mail at the time, it was especially important the problem be solved quickly. Sure enough, about 30 minutes later Hank arrived, installed a new belt and she was on her way again,” Smith said. “Hank goes above and beyond the call of duty to his customers and works longer than regular hours to solve their mechanical problems. He truly provides service with a smile.”

Smith said Kaiser also benefits the German Valley community in other ways. “He is a member of the German Valley Lions Club and the Silver Creek Reformed Church. He is very supportive of other causes in German Valley and the surrounding area,” Smith said. “He takes care of his wife, Sharon, and his family while facing his own health challenges.

“Hank and his wife, Sharon, have worked side by side serving this community and elsewhere, through his work at Hank’s Repair,” said Smith. “It is with great pleasure that the German Valley Lions Club presents one of its own with the German Valley Area’s Most Valuable Person Award.”