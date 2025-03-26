Tickets on sale for unique quilt offered by the Leaf River Merry Martha Club

Sharon Nordman of Leaf River's Merry Martha Quilt Club sold raffle tickets for the 2025 quilt during the Oregon Woman's Club Antique Show & Vintage Market held at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

LEAF RIVER – Tickets are still available for a chance to win the 2025 Leaf River Merry Martha Club’s featured quilt.

The quilt pattern used this year is Jenny’s Easy Carpenter’s Star by Missouri Star Quilt Company. The quilt is a generous 81 inches square with featured fabrics made of 100% cotton from Farm Fun, a collection designed by Stacy Lest Hsu for world class textile manufacturer Moda Fabrics.

The quilt was constructed by club member Donna Immel of Leaf River and quilted by April Lantz of Simply Sewn 4 Ewe of Byron. Lantz chose a chicken wire quilt pattern by Laurie Thomas of It’s a Quilt Thing to complement the fabric selection.

Club members donated time and fabric for the annual fundraiser and look forward to having the quilt go to a lucky member of the community.

Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and are available by calling the Bertolet Memorial Library in Leaf River at 815-738-2742.

The raffle drawing will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 1, at the Bertolet building following the Leaf River Daze Parade. The winner does not need to be present.

All money raised from the raffle will go to local community organizations such as the Leaf River Fire Department, Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4H Club, Leaf River Busy Beavers 4H Club, Leaf River fireworks, Bertolet Memorial Library Kids Reading Program and the Leaf River Mentoring Program.

The Merry Martha Club is a local community service organization started in February 1917 by homemakers of the rural Leaf River community.