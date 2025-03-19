Old dilapidated Polo school to be torn down soon

The Polo City Council voted unanimously March 12 to demolish the Congress School, 208 N. Congress Ave., citing potential liability issues and a public safety risk. This photo of the building's main entrance on its south side was taken on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO — A historic but dilapidated school building in Polo will be torn down sooner than initially anticipated, city officials announced Monday.

The Polo City Council voted unanimously March 12 to demolish the Congress School, 208 N. Congress Ave., citing potential liability issues and a public safety risk.

A sign warning people to stay out of the old Congress School hangs on one of the doors of the dilapidated building on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

“The City of Polo is taking action to address a growing safety concern regarding the old Congress School building. Unfortunately, the structure has become a target for break-ins, creating a serious liability and public safety risk. After careful consideration and a public meeting, we have declared this an emergency and will be moving forward with its demolition,” the city announced.

“In the coming weeks, Fischer Excavating will begin tearing down the building to ensure the safety of our community. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve our city.”

On Tuesday, broken windows could be seen on the east side of the two-story, brick building from the alley that runs between Locust Street and West Dixon Street and borders the school building and parking lots on the north and south.

The city purchased the large, vacant building in August 2023 for $15,000. In October 2024, council members unanimously voted to accept a $66,900 bid from Husar Abatement LTD, of Franklin Park, to abate asbestos in the school that was built in 1899. The building and its two parking lots take up the east side of the 200 block of North Congress Avenue.

According to March 12 meeting minutes, Public Works Director Kendall Kyker told the council that when he let the asbestos abatement company, Husar Abatement, in to remove the asbestos, he had to remove all the boards that had the doors boarded up to prevent people from getting in.

After Husar Abatement left, Kyker said the boards were not immediately reinstalled and he later noticed several windows had been broken and there was evidence people had been inside the school.

The doors were boarded again, but Kyker told the board he was concerned that people would continue to try to break into the school, creating a potential liability issue for the city.

Attorney Tom Suits agreed the building posed a safety concern due to its dilapidated condition.

Darin Stykel from Fehr Graham, the company contracted by the city, said he had reached out to five excavation companies and had received a low bid from Fischer Excavating to demolish the building for $230,000.

Stykel said Fischer was willing to spread out the payments for the work over three years and Suits drew up a promissory note stating that the City of Polo would pay $20,000 by April 15 of this year, and then $70,000 by April 15 in 2026, 2027, and 2028.

Because asbestos abatement had already happened at the building, the city was required to give the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency a 10-day notice before the building could be demolished.

On Tuesday, Polo City Clerk Sydney Bartelt said that notice was sent March 11 and the city was waiting to hear back from the IEPA.