Santa and a lighted parade all part of the fun at Polo Christmas Festival, on Saturday, Dec. 7

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in downtown Polo on one of the city's fire engines, ready to light the community Christmas tree at the 2023 Polo Christmas Festival. This year's event is Saturday, Dec. 7. (File photo)

POLO – Santa Claus, a lighted parade, and historic trolley rides are just three of the events planned for the Polo Christmas Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Presented by the Polo Chamber of Commerce, activities will be in the downtown area and include special offers at local businesses.

Here are some of the planned events:

8-10 a.m. Donuts with Santa at Crossroads Community Church, donuts and drinks, photos with Santa

8:30 a.m. Reindeer Run (benefitting Polo Public Library)

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Craft and Vendor Show at Centennial School Gymnasium: crafters and vendors; FFA concession stand; cookie decorating and crafts for children

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Christmas Cupboard

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Second Hand Rose, free gifts for children, $5 fill-a-bag

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Our House Antiques

12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. & 3 p.m. Historical Trolley Rides - Starting at Polo Historical Society Building (Trolley provided by Gateway Trolley)

11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Soup luncheon at Polo Church of the Brethren, soup, salad, rolls and dessert. Donations go towards Children’s Ministry

4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Winter Carnival at Crossroads Community Church

6:30 – 7 p.m. Live Christmas music by Spontaneous Combustion Barbershop Chorus at Paul’s Park

6:45 p.m. Parade of Lights in partnership with Polo High School FFA

7 p.m. Santa’s arrival and Christmas tree lighting at Paul’s Park, drawing of 60/40 raffle winner

4-7 p.m. events

Blackhawk Area Credit Union - Photobooth, Gingerbread House Contest, refreshments

First State Bank - S’mores holiday photobooth, popcorn and hot cocoa

Kim’s Gateway Antiques & Gateway Big Box Resale - Christmas carolers, cocoa, coffee and cookies

Lamplight Tavern - Food and drink specials, kids activities, and goodie bag

Lillian Noah Salon - Complimentary Christmas hair tinsel and adult Santa cocktails

Marco Nutrition - Meet and greet with Queen Elsa of Arendelle

Next Landscaping - Feed Santa’s “Reindeer” hosted by Polo High School

Northwestern Mutual - Facepainting

Polo City Hall - Vendor Booths: Illinois Dept. of Children & Family Services and American Legion; Photobooth with Liv’s Lense; Balloon Twisting Artist

Polo Fire Department - Cargill Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, Muddy Nuts Coffee, Coffee, cocoa, and limited edition coffee mugs

Polo Fresh Food Market - Refreshments

Polo Senior Center Refreshments - Festival of Trees and gifts for children; Lions Club Dinner Italian beef or hot dog, chips and drink, Live Music 5 p.m. Polo Schools Jazz Combo and Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m. Polo Schools Band

Studio 112 - Ornament craft, coffee, hot apple cider, and treats